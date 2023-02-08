Advanced search
    PZC   GB00B19Z1432

PZ CUSSONS PLC

(PZC)
04:43:08 2023-02-08 am EST
203.50 GBX   -4.91%
PZ Cussons expects annual profit to be in line with market guidance
AN
04:06aEuropean stocks up; FTSE 100 sets new record high
AN
02:56aBarratt posts growth but reservations down in January
AN
PZ Cussons expects annual profit to be in line with market guidance

02/08/2023 | 04:36am EST
(Alliance News) - PZ Cussons PLC on Wednesday reported double-digit rises in both interim profit and revenue, and kept dividend unchanged.

Shares were down 5.5% at 202.20 pence each on Wednesday morning in London.

The Manchester-based manufacturer of personal care brands such as Imperial Leather said

in the six months to December 3, revenue rose 19% to GBP336.9 million from GBP283.7 million a year before. It explained that this was led by the Childs Farm acquisition, favourable foreign exchange market and the "impact of additional reporting days in the period".

On a like-for-like basis, revenue rose 6.1%, but this was propped up by price increases, with sales by volume down 5.4%.

Pretax profit surged 72% to GBP40.5 million from GBP23.5 million, as administrative expenses declined to GBP30.7 million from GBP45.1 million a year earlier.

In Europe and the Americas, revenue was GBP99.5 million, up 4.6% year-on-year. But PZ Cussons saw earnings plunge 48.8% to GBP4.1 million as it faced soaring costs and slumping UK consumer confidence.

The interim dividend was unchanged at 2.67p.

Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Myers said: "Despite the continued challenging macro environment, we have delivered another quarter of like for like revenue growth. Our first half performance has been in line with expectations and we are reiterating our full year outlook."

Looking ahead, PZ said it expects to report financial 2023 adjusted pretax profit in line with current market estimates.

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 644 M 773 M 773 M
Net income 2023 45,9 M 55,2 M 55,2 M
Net cash 2023 3,92 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,6x
Yield 2023 2,94%
Capitalization 896 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
EV / Sales 2024 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 761
Free-Float 52,3%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Charles Myers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sarah Pollard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Caroline Louise Silver Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Hodges Chief Information Officer
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
