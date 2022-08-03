Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pzena Investment Management, Inc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PZN   US74731Q1031

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC

(PZN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  11:16 2022-08-03 am EDT
9.480 USD   +0.32%
10:49aLabaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations - Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN)
BU
07/28PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27Top Midday Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Labaton Sucharow Researching Possible Securities Law Violations - Pzena Investment Management Inc. (PZN)

08/03/2022 | 10:49am EDT
Labaton Sucharow, a nationally ranked and award-winning shareholder rights firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pzena Investment Management Inc. (NYSE: PZN) (“Pzena” or “the Company”) for potential violations of the securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

If you want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at david@labaton.com.

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, corporate governance and shareholder rights, consumer, and cybersecurity and data privacy litigation, as well as whistleblower representation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at labaton.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 199 M - -
Net income 2021 18,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 70,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,51x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 158 M 158 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 142
Free-Float 21,6%
Managers and Directors
Richard Stanton Pzena Chairman, CEO & Co-Chief Investment Officer
John Paul Goetz Co-President & Director
William Louis Lipsey President & Head-Business Development
Jessica R. Doran CFO, Treasurer & Chief Accounting Officer
Matthew J. Ring Research Director, Portfolio Manager & Principal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC-0.21%158
BLACKSTONE INC.-22.27%71 050
KKR & CO. INC.-29.88%44 918
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.73%19 026
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.24%13 645
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.28%13 633