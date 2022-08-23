Log in
    PZN   US74731Q1031

PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.

(PZN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  01:43 2022-08-23 pm EDT
9.525 USD   +0.05%
01:50pPZN SPECIAL ALERT : Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Take-Private Acquisition of Pzena Investment Management, Inc.
PR
08/09Pzena Investment Management Reports Decline in Preliminary July Assets Under Management
MT
08/08PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : ANNOUNCES JULY 31, 2022 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT - Form 8-K
PU
PZN SPECIAL ALERT: Julie & Holleman Investigates Potential Legal Claims Related to Take-Private Acquisition of Pzena Investment Management, Inc.

08/23/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Julie & Holleman is investigating the proposed acquisition of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) by its controlling shareholders. The deal was announced on July 27, 2022, offers PZN shareholders just $9.60 per share, and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2022.

To learn more about the investigation, click here.

According to SEC filings, PZN was formed in 2007 to manage the operations of Pzena Investment Management, LLC (PIM), an investment management company that was originally founded in 1995 by Richard S. Pzena, John P. Goetz, and William L. Lipsey. Shortly after its formation, the founders took PZN public through an IPO. But even after the IPO, the founders retained control over PZN through their ownership of super-voting "Class B" shares of stock. Based on PZN's most recent proxy statement, Pzena, Goetz, and Lipsey own more than 60% of the company's overall voting power.

Julie & Holleman is investigating potential legal claims available to PZN's shareholders regarding the proposed acquisition, including claims relating to potential conflicts resulting from the fact that Pzena, Goetz, and Lipsey control the company they now want to buy. Julie & Holleman is also concerned about the adequacy of the $9.60 per share acquisition price, as one analyst recently established a price target of $18 per share, nearly double the price agreed to by PZN's board of directors.

If you would like more information about Julie & Holleman's investigation, or about the acquisition in general, please contact W. Scott Holleman by email at scott@julieholleman.com or by telephone at (929) 415-1020. You may also visit the firm's website by clicking here.

Julie & Holleman is a boutique law firm that focuses on shareholder litigation, including derivative actions, mergers and acquisitions cases, securities fraud class actions, and corporate investigations. The firm's attorneys litigate in state and federal courts across the nation. For more information about the firm, please visit https://www.julieholleman.com/. This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pzn-special-alert-julie--holleman-investigates-potential-legal-claims-related-to-take-private-acquisition-of-pzena-investment-management-inc-301611017.html

SOURCE Julie & Holleman LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
