Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE: PZN) today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET, Wednesday, February 2, 2022. The call will be open to the public.

Webcast Instructions: To gain access to the webcast, which will be "listen-only," go to the Events page in the Investor Relations area of the Company’s website, www.pzena.com.

Teleconference Instructions: To gain access to the conference call via telephone, U.S. callers should dial 844-200-6205; Canada and other international callers should dial 929-526-1599. All callers will need to use access code 431940 to join the call.

Replay: The conference call will be available for replay through February 16, 2022, on the web using the information given above.

About Pzena
Pzena Investment Management, LLC, the firm’s operating company, is a value-oriented investment management firm. Founded in 1995, Pzena Investment Management has built a diverse, global client base. More firm and stock information is posted at www.pzena.com.

Contact: Jessica Doran, 212-355-1600 or doran@pzena.com.


