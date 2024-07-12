Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.07.2024 / 08:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thies
Last name(s): Rixen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.798 EUR 3351.60 EUR
0.798 EUR 2952.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.798 EUR 6304.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de

 
