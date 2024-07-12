Market Closed -
DD: q.beyond AG: Thies Rixen, buy
July 12, 2024 at 02:32 am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.07.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Thies
Rixen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share ISIN:
DE0005137004
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s) 0.80 EUR
33580.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume 0.80 EUR 33580.00 EUR
33580.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Name:
TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT
TGAT
12.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
Company: q.beyond AG
q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
www.qbeyond.de
End of News
EQS News Service
92925 12.07.2024 CET/CEST
q.beyond AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the providing digital solutions. The Company offers cloud management, Systems Applications and Products (SAP), Internet of things (IoT), and other information technology (IT) services. The Company operates in two segments: Cloud & IoT and SAP. The Cloud & IoT segment include IT outsourcing, private enterprise cloud, multi cloud, digital workplace and German data centers, as well as consulting, software development, hardware provision, customer-specific IoT platforms and security and connectivity. The SAP segment focuses on the operation and management of SAP application. Its customers include small- to mid-size enterprises (SME).
