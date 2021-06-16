Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Q.beyond AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBY   DE0005137004

Q.BEYOND AG

(QBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/16 01:32:01 am
1.932 EUR   +0.10%
01:36aQ BEYOND  : acquires modern workplace specialist datac
PU
01:31aPRESS RELEASE  : q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac
DJ
01:31aQ BEYOND  : acquires modern workplace specialist datac
EQ
Summary 
Summary

PRESS RELEASE : q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

06/16/2021 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Takeover 
q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac 
2021-06-16 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac 
- datac's expertise will open up new growth opportunities for q.beyond in its Microsoft business 
- Now more than 100 Microsoft specialists in collaboration and digital workplace solutions 
Cologne/Augsburg, 16 June 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring a 100 % stake in the Augsburg-based company datac 
Kommunikationssysteme GmbH. This specialist in modern workplaces and collaboration develops and currently supervises 
end-to-end solutions for the digitalised world of work for more than 700 SME customers. In this, it draws above all on 
Microsoft products such as Office 365 and Teams. By making this takeover, q.beyond is extending its existing expertise 
in digital workplaces. Not only that, with Augsburg it has gained an additional location in an economically attractive 
region and is further expanding its strong position in this highly dynamic market. 
More than 150,000 digital workplaces already in operation 
q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, explains: "The digital workplace is the mainstay of modern mobile offices and therefore 
a key aspect of any digital transformation. Demand for these solutions received an additional boost from the pandemic 
and the resultant need for companies to provide their staff with suitable tools to work from home." Today, the two 
companies already manage a combined total of more than 150,000 digital workplaces. Stresses Jürgen Hermann: "In datac, 
we have found just the right company to expand our Microsoft business and promote our customers' digital 
transformation." Drawing on the two companies' combined expertise in this field, q.beyond plans to build up a Microsoft 
Excellence Centre. 
In recent years, datac has very successfully focused on business with Microsoft solutions for virtual cooperation and 
communications. It has more than 50 IT specialists, including numerous Microsoft-certified experts, at its two 
locations in Augsburg and Düsseldorf. In 2020, the rapidly growing and sustainably profitable company generated 
revenues of around EUR 6.5 million. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality as to the purchase price, which 
q.beyond is financing in full from its internal resources. 
After 30 years at the helm, datac's existing owner Matthias Stender is convinced he has found the right partner for his 
company. "With q.beyond, we can now take the next steps forward and further speed up our growth. Our competencies and 
portfolios are ideally matched and our focus on SME customers and culture are also a perfect fit." 
Comprehensive range of services for all aspects of "New Work" 
Together, the two companies intend to expand their sales activities and provide customers with all-round support in 
digitalising their workplaces. The services offered by datac range from consulting and training to implementing digital 
workplaces through to managed services. q.beyond's CEO Jürgen Hermann is certain: "q.beyond is now the first port of 
call for anyone wishing to tackle 'New Work' efficiently." 
This takeover represents a further milestone in the implementation of q.beyond's "2020plus" growth strategy. Key 
components of this include making acquisitions with three main focuses: Firstly, as with datac, to achieve targeted 
extensions in the product portfolio; secondly, as was recently the case with logistics, to broaden its sector focus; 
and thirdly to supplement its existing technological expertise with targeted acquisitions. 
Double-digit growth rates 
All acquisitions help q.beyond to tap additional medium-term growth potential. Driven by double-digit revenue growth, 
the company intends to increase its revenues to EUR 200 million by 2022 and then post an EBITDA margin of more than 10 % 
and a sustainably positive free cash flow. The latest Lünendonk List already includes q.beyond in the top 10 IT service 
companies, and that with second-highest rate of revenue growth. Comments Jürgen Hermann: "We are very well on course to 
meet our ambitious growth targets." 
About q.beyond AG 
q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their 
business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 900 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably 
throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT. 
q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified 
data centres, it is one of Germany's leading IT service providers. 
Contact 
q.beyond AG 
Arne Thull 
Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions 
T +49 221 669-8724 
invest@qbeyond.de 
www.qbeyond.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      q.beyond AG 
              Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55 
              50829 Cologne 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49-221-669-8724 
Fax:          +49-221-669-8009 
E-mail:       invest@qbeyond.de 
Internet:     www.qbeyond.de 
ISIN:         DE0005137004 
WKN:          513700 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1208238 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1208238 2021-06-16

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208238&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)

