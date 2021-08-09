Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Q.beyond AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBY   DE0005137004

Q.BEYOND AG

(QBY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : q.beyond accelerates growth and generates record new orders

08/09/2021 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Results 
q.beyond accelerates growth and generates record new orders 
2021-08-09 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
q.beyond accelerates growth and generates record new orders 
- Revenues rise 12% to ? 38.8 million in second quarter of 2021 
- Quarterly new orders more than double year-on-year 
- Forecast raised: Higher EBITDA and free cash flow expected after IP Colocation sale 
Cologne, 9 August 2021 - As announced, q.beyond AG accelerated its growth in the second quarter of 2021. Revenues at 
the IT service provider rose year-on-year by 12% to ? 38.8 million, following growth of 10% to ? 37.5 million in the 
first quarter of 2021. q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, voiced his satisfaction: "Our business is growing dynamically 
despite the pandemic. We now expect a strong second half of 2021." 
Jürgen Hermann backed up this expectation mainly by referring to the record volume of new orders received in the first 
half of 2021. Compared with the previous year, this key figure surged by 67% to ? 116.3 million. In the second quarter 
of 2021, new orders even more than doubled to ? 87.5 million. A significant share of this increase was due to q.beyond 
gaining the first major customer in its new focus sector of logistics. Nearly 90% of orders in the past quarter 
involved new customers or new services for existing customers. 
Cloud-&-IoT revenues grow by 19% 
Demand for cloud solutions has particularly picked up in the pandemic. Revenues in the Cloud & IoT segment rose 
year-on-year by 19% to ? 28.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The SAP segment, which was affected far more 
severely by restrictions on contact, generated revenues of ? 10.2 million in the past quarter, compared with ? 10.5 
million in the previous year. The SAP business also benefited from the high share of recurring revenues, which 
accounted for a 77% share of companywide revenues in the second quarter of 2021. 
EBITDA shows disproportionate growth 
q.beyond's scalable business model means that rising revenues produce disproportionate earnings growth. Based on a ? 
4.3 million increase in revenues, EBITDA rose by ? 2.0 million to ? 1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. Like in 
the first quarter of 2021, the marginal return came to more than 40%. As expected, the free cash flow of ? -3.6 million 
in the second quarter of 2021 almost matched the previous year's figure. 
Sustainably positive free cash flow from Q3 2021 already 
q.beyond will already report a sustainable positive free cash flow from the third quarter of 2021, and thus one quarter 
earlier than previously planned. This is due to sale of the wholly-owned subsidiary IP Colocation to DATEV, which was 
announced on 2 August. Alongside an inflow of funds, this sale will also generate one-off income, mainly from 
accounting gains. 
q.beyond is therefore raising its EBITDA and free cash flow forecast for the 2021 financial year as a whole. Based on 
unchanged growth in revenues to ? 160 million to ? 170 million, the company now expects to report EBITDA of between ? 8 
million and ? 13 million (previous forecast: ? 5 million to ? 10 million) and free cash flow of between ? -2 million 
and ? +3 million (previous forecast: ? -10 million to ? -5 million). The new forecast also accounts for the sales and 
earnings contributions now no longer included for the former subsidiary IP Colocation in the second half of 2021, as 
well as for costs relating to this transaction. 
Company value almost doubles 
Explains Jürgen Hermann: "Our profitable growth is increasingly gaining momentum." Quarter by quarter, the company is 
coming ever closer to meeting the ambitious targets it set itself back in May 2019 with its "2020plus" growth strategy. 
For 2022, the company has budgeted revenues of ? 200 million, an EBITDA margin of more than 10% and a sustainably 
positive free cash flow. This ongoing growth is also opening up new potential for q.beyond's share: Within just one 
year, the company's value almost doubled to ? 207 million as of 30 June 2021. 
The growth in the company's value is due to the consistent implementation of the "2020plus" growth strategy. One key 
element of this strategy involves targeted takeovers. q.beyond most recently took over all the shares in the modern 
workplace specialist datac in June 2021 and followed this up at the end of July by acquiring a stake in Snabble, the 
provider of a prizewinning scan-&-go solution for retailers. 
High growth momentum beyond 2022 
With no debts, net liquidity of ? 30.7 million and an equity ratio of 73% as of 30 June 2021, the company is 
excellently placed to make further acquisitions. At the same time, the high volume of new orders and market launch of 
platform-based innovations, including the "StoreButler" digitalisation platform for retailers, are boosting its 
internal growth capacity. Jürgen Hermann is convinced: "Our business will continue to show highly dynamic developments 
even beyond the coming year." 
Key figures at a glance 
? million                             Q2 2021 Q2 2020 
Revenues                              38.8    34.5 
- Cloud & IoT                         28.6    24.0 
- SAP                                 10.2    10.5 
EBITDA                                1.2     -0.8 
EBIT                                  -2.9    -5.0 
Consolidated net income               -3.4    -5.1 
Free cash flow                        -3.6    -3.5 
Net liquidity at 30 June/31 December  30.7    44.9 
Equity ratio at 30 June/31 December   73%     72% 
Employees at 30 June/31 December      1,016   936

Notes: The complete Half-Year Financial Report can be accessed at www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations. This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual events may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. About q.beyond AG: q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,000 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.

Contact: q.beyond AG Arne Thull Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions T +49 221 669 8724 invest@qbeyond.de www.qbeyond.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      q.beyond AG 
              Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55 
              50829 Cologne 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49-221-669-8724 
Fax:          +49-221-669-8009 
E-mail:       invest@qbeyond.de 
Internet:     www.qbeyond.de 
ISIN:         DE0005137004 
WKN:          513700 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1224728 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1224728 2021-08-09

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224728&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

All news about Q.BEYOND AG
01:31aQ BEYOND : accelerates growth and generates record new orders
EQ
01:31aPRESS RELEASE : q.beyond accelerates growth and generates record new orders
DJ
08/02Q BEYOND : sells first part of colocation business
PU
08/02Q BEYOND : sells first part of colocation business
EQ
08/02PRESS RELEASE : q.beyond sells first part of colocation business
DJ
08/02DATEV eG agreed to acquire IP Colocation GmbH from q.beyond AG.
CI
07/29Q BEYOND : invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble
PU
07/29Q BEYOND : invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble
EQ
07/29PRESS RELEASE : q.beyond invests in self-checkout specialist Snabble
DJ
07/29Q.beyond AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q.BEYOND AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 164 M 193 M 193 M
Net income 2021 -10,7 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net cash 2021 27,0 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 234 M 276 M 276 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 955
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart Q.BEYOND AG
Duration : Period :
q.beyond AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q.BEYOND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 2,70 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Frank Zurlino Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q.BEYOND AG11.76%276
ACCENTURE PLC23.21%204 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.15.62%165 026
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.47%129 151
INFOSYS LIMITED31.41%94 350
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.20.89%90 116