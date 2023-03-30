Q beyond : Corporate Governence Statement 2022

Corporate Governance Statement

pursuant to §§ 289f, 315d HGB Corporate Governance Report 2022

Contents

01 - 03 Basic Disclosures on Corporate Governance

01 Disclosures on the Company and the Group

01 Declaration in Respect of the German Corporate Governance Code (Declaration of Compliance)

03 Remuneration Systems and Remuneration Report

04 - 08 Management Board

04 Composition, Succession Planning and Requirements Proﬁle

06 Diversity Pursuant to § 111 (5) and § 76 (4) AktG for Supervisory Board, Management Board and Management Levels

07 Mode of Operation and Company Management

08

Cooperation with the Supervisory Board

09 - 16 Supervisory Board

09 Members and Diversity

09 Targets for Supervisory Board Composition and Competence Proﬁle

12 Competence Proﬁle Met in Full

13 Mode of Operation of the Supervisory Board and its Committees

14 Qualiﬁcations matrix of the Supervisory Board

16

Self-Assessment of the Work Performed by the Supervisory Board and its Committees

17 Company Reporting and Audit

17 External Financial Reporting and

Sustainability Report

17

Audit

18 - 19 Shareholders and Annual General Meeting

18

Shareholder Structure

18 Transparency and External Reporting

19

Annual General Meeting

Basic Disclosures on Corporate Governance

Disclosures on the Company and the Group

q.beyond AG ("q.beyond") is a listed stock corpora-tion governed by German law and is entered in the Commercial Register of Cologne District Court under number HRB 28281. In its corporate management and supervision, the IT service provider chieﬂy abides by the requirements of German law, the provisions of the German Corporate Governance Code (hereinafter the "Code" or "DCGK") and the company's Articles of Association, which can be viewed on the internet atwww.qbeyond.de/satzung(only available in German).

q.beyond has a dual management structure. The Management Board manages the company under its own responsibility while the Supervisory Board appoints, supervises and advises the Management Board. Members of both boards are bound solely by the company's interests and work together con-structively and on a basis of trust.

q.beyond has its domicile in Cologne and locations throughout Germany. At the end of 2022, it also had three wholly-owned subsidiaries: the modern workplace specialist datac Kommunikationssys-teme GmbH, the cloud and IT security provider q.beyond Cloud Solutions GmbH (previously scanplus GmbH) and the development subsidiary Q.BEYOND SIA, which is based in Riga, Latvia. q.beyond ibérica S.L. was entered in the Commer-cial Register in December 2022 and commenced its business activities as of 1 February 2023. The software engineering provider Incloud Engi-neering GmbH was merged into q.beyond in the

2022 ﬁnancial year. In autumn 2022, q.beyond also acquired a 51% shareholding in the data analytics specialist productive-data GmbH. Via its 51% stake in q.beyond logineer GmbH, q.beyond has mar-keted turnkey IT services for medium-sized logistics company since 2021 already. Further subsidiaries address digitalisation in the retail sector and the development of software tailored to the needs of logistics companies.

Declaration in Respect of the German Corporate Governance Code (Dec­laration of Compliance)

Since its formation, q.beyond has been committed to good corporate governance and has viewed transparency and value-driven management as essential. The company therefore implements vir-tually all of the recommendations included in the German Corporate Governance Code and adheres to them in its daily work.

On 17 November 2022, the Management and Super-visory Boards of q.beyond submitted the following Declaration of Compliance pursuant to § 161 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

Since submitting its previous Declaration of Com-pliance, the company has complied with the rec-ommendations of the Government Commission "German Corporate Governance Code" in the version dated 16 December 2019 and, since its entry into

Corporate Governance Statement 2022

eﬀect, in the version dated 28 April 2022 with the following exceptions and will continue to comply with the recommendations contained in the version dated 28 April 2022 with the following exceptions:

• No taking into account of diversity in composition of Management Board until 30 September 2022 (DCGK B.1) Until 30 September 2022, the Management Board consisted of only one member. The appoint-ment of just one Management Board member meant that it was not possible to account for diversity considerations. Since 1 October 2022, the Management Board has consisted of two members. The Supervisory Board intends to comply with the recommendation once again and, on 17 November 2022, adopted a diversity concept for the Management Board.

• Since 24 October 2022, the Supervisory Board competence proﬁle has also comprised expertise regarding sustainability issues relevant to the company (DCGK C.1) Since the entry into eﬀect of the new version of the Code, the Supervisory Board competence proﬁle should also comprise expertise regarding sustainability issues relevant to the company. The Supervisory Board took the new version of the Code as an opportunity to review its objectives for the composition and competence proﬁle of the overall board and, on 24 October 2022, extended the competence proﬁle to include the relevant expertise. Since that date, the company has com-plied with this recommendation.

• No disclosure of personal and business relation-ships of every candidate with the company, the governing bodies of the company, and any share-holders with a material interest in the company in election proposals to the Annual General Meeting (DCGK C.13)

In q.beyond's opinion, the recommendation made in the German Corporate Governance Code does not specify clearly enough which relation-ships of a candidate must be disclosed and the extent to which such disclosures are required to be made for proposed elections at the Annual General Meeting in order to comply with the rec-ommendation. In the interests of legal certainty with respect to future elections to the Supervisory Board, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to declare a divergence from the recommendation. q.beyond believes that the existing disclosure requirements set out in § 124 (3) and § 125 (1) AktG are suﬀicient to meet the informational needs of shareholders and will, at an appropriate date, investigate and decide - voluntarily and without binding itself to the Code's recommendation - whether to disclose additional information about candidates proposed for elec-tion at the Annual General Meeting.

On 7 December 2022, the Management and Supervisory Boards supplemented the Declara-tion of Compliance submitted on 17 November 2022 to include the following further divergence resulting from the amicable departure of CEO Jürgen Hermann from the Management Board:

• Premature disbursement of individual compo-nents of variable remuneration at target value and waiving of corresponding target agreements in connection with the departure of Chief Exec-utive Oﬀicer Jürgen Hermann (DCGK G.12 and G.7 Sentence 1) According to the recommendation made by the Code in G.12, if the contract of a management board member is terminated, the disbursement of any remaining variable remuneration components which are attributable to the period until contract termination should be based on the originally agreed targets and comparison parameters and

on the due dates or holding periods stipulated in the contract. In connection with the amicable ter-mination of the activity of Chief Executive Oﬀicer Jürgen Hermann as of 31 March 2023, it has been agreed that the prorated target amount of those short-term and long-term components of vari-able remuneration (STI and LTI) attributable to his activity on the Management Board in the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 will be prema-turely disbursed. This being so, the Management and Supervisory Boards hereby declare that the recommendation made in G.12 of the Code has not been complied with in this respect.

The corresponding target agreements will also be waived for the aforementioned three-month period of remuneration, as a result of which a formal divergence from the recommendation made by the Code in G.7 Sentence 1 ("Referring to the forthcoming ﬁnancial year, the Supervisory Board shall establish the performance criteria for each Management Board member covering all variable remuneration components; besides operating targets, the performance criteria shall be geared mainly towards strategic goals.") may be assumed. As a precautionary measure, the Management and Supervisory Boards therefore declare that the recommendation made in G.7 Sentence 1 of the Code may also not be complied with in this respect.

Apart from this, the Declaration of Compliance dated 17 November 2022 continues to apply without amendment.

In view of the amicable nature of the departure, the Supervisory Board is of the opinion that the settlement of prorated variable remuneration for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 to the extent outlined above is legitimate and in par-ticular that it takes due account of the reduced inﬂuence of the departing Management Boardmember. Given the envisaged disbursement at the target amount, there were also no longer any grounds to conclude an underlying target agree-ment. With regard to other components of vari-able remuneration, the existing agreements in the Management Board contract continue to apply. Further details will be disclosed in the current remuneration report compiled in accordance with statutory requirements.

In addition to the current Declaration of Com-pliance and its update, earlier versions are also available on our website atwww.qbeyond.de/en/ declaration-of-compliance.

Remuneration Systems and Remuneration Report

Consistent with legal requirements, q.beyond prepares a separate remuneration report for the Management and Supervisory Boards pursuant to § 162 AktG. This report is submitted for approval by the respective Annual General Meeting. It pro-vides extensive information on the structure of the Management Board remuneration system pursuant to § 87a AktG in the form approved by the Annual General Meeting, and also includes all necessary disclosures on Supervisory Board remuneration. The remuneration report for the 2022 ﬁnancial year, the auditor's report on its audit of the remuneration report, the remuneration system currently valid for members of the Management and Supervisory Boards and the most recent resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting in respect of the remuneration systems for the Management and Supervisory Boards and the remuneration of the Supervisory Board can be viewed on the website of q.beyond AG atwww.qbeyond.de/remuneration.