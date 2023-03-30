Q beyond : Remuneration Report 2022

Remuneration Report

Introduction

This remuneration report pursuant to § 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz [AktG]) has been jointly prepared by the Management and Supervisory Boards. It presents and explains the remuneration granted and owed to current and former members of the Management and Super-visory Boards of q.beyond AG in the 2022 ﬁnan-cial year on an individual basis. The remuneration system for the members of the Management and Supervisory Boards has a clear structure and is easily understood. It complies with the requirements of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in the version adopted to implement the Second Shareholders' Rights Directive (Gesetz zur Umsetzung der zweiten Aktionärsrechtericht-linie [ARUG II]) dated 12 December 2019 and the recommendations of the German Corporate Gov-ernance Code (Deutscher Corporate GovernanceKodex [DCGK]) in the versions dated 16 December 2019 and 28 April 2022. Further information about the remuneration systems for the governing bodies of q.beyond AG is also available on the company's website:www.qbeyond.de/remuneration

Consistent with a resolution adopted by the Super-visory Board Audit Committee, both the form and the contents of this 2022 remuneration report have been audited by the external auditor.

All references to persons in this report are gender neutral, i.e. refer to person of all genders.

Due to ﬁgures being rounded up or down, adding the individual ﬁgures in this report may not produce the exact total stated. Similarly, percentages may not exactly reﬂect the ﬁgures stated to which they refer.

Review of 2022 ﬁnancial year

Company performance in 2022 ﬁnancial year

In a climate marked by great economic uncer-tainty, q.beyond increased its revenues by 11% to € 173.0 million in the 2022 ﬁnancial year and gen-erated EBITDA of € 5.4 million and free cash ﬂow of € -9.7 million. As in the two previous years of 2020 and 2021, which were dominated by the pan-demic, this growth was driven both by targeted acquisitions and by the company's crisis-proof and well-focused business model. 76% of revenues in the 2022 ﬁnancial year were of a recurring nature. Although individual projects were again postponed due to macroeconomic factors in the fourth quarter of the financial year, the company managed to almost meet the forecast as most recently updated in October 2022.

The targets most recently communicated involved revenues of between € 174 million and € 178 million, EBITDA of € 6 million to € 8 million, and free cash ﬂow of up to € -10 million. The initial forecast for the 2022 ﬁnancial year, published in March 2022, had been compiled in diﬀerent circumstances. At the time, it was not possible to assess the implications of Russia's attack of Ukraine with any degree of precision. Including a planned acquisition in the energy sector, the company deemed it possible to achieve revenues of € 180 million to € 200 million, EBITDA of € 8 million to € 16 million and free cash ﬂow of up to € -10 million. As the energy industry was massively aﬀected by the consequences of the Ukraine war and initially no longer accorded priorityto modernising its IT, in the following months our company decided not to make any such acquisition. Upon publication of its 2022 Half-Year Financial Report in early August, the company indicated that it now expected revenues and EBITDA at the lower end of the originally communicated ranges. q.beyond was unable to escape the eﬀects of the ongoing economic downturn in subsequent weeks as well. In October 2022, the company therefore updated its forecast and took further measures, one of which involved discontinuing work on inde-pendent software-as-a-service products.

Governing bodies of q.beyond AG

Management Board

The Management Board comprised the following individuals as of 31 December 2022:

• Jürgen Hermann, Chief Executive Oﬀicer (CEO)

• Thies Rixen, Chief Operating Oﬀicer (COO) since 1 October 2022

In line with a proposal submitted by its Human Resources Committee, on 13 September 2022 the Supervisory Board decided to appoint Thies Rixen as a member of the company's Management Board for a three-year period as of 1 October 2022.

Thies Rixen was assigned the role of Chief Operating Oﬀicer (COO).

Furthermore, on 7 December 2022 the Super-visory Board responded to a proposal submitted by its Human Resources Committee by appointing Nora Wolters as a member of the company's Man-agement Board for a three-year period as of 1 Jan-uary 2023. Nora Wolters has assumed the function of Chief Financial Oﬀicer (CFO).

Moreover, by Supervisory Board resolution dated 7 December 2022 Thies Rixen was appointed to be the company's new CEO as of 1 April 2023. The present CEO Jürgen Hermann will stand down from his position and leave the company as of

31 March 2023.

Supervisory Board

The composition of the Supervisory Board did not change in the 2022 ﬁnancial year. The Human Resources Committee of the Supervisory Board, which is responsible for all matters pertaining to the Management Board, was also unchanged: Its members are Dr. Bernd Schlobohm (Chair), Martina Altheim and Gerd Eickers.

Thies Rixen, currently COO, was appointed to be the company's new CEO as of 1 April 2023. A new CFO, Nora Wolters, already joined the company as of 1 January 2023.