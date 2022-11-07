Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Q.beyond AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBY   DE0005137004

Q.BEYOND AG

(QBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:46 2022-11-07 am EST
0.8490 EUR   +2.04%
01:31aQ.beyond Confirms Preliminary Results : revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022
EQ
11/03Q.beyond takes over data analytics specialist productive-data
EQ
11/03Q.beyond AG acquired 51% shares in Productive-Data GmbH.
CI
Summary

Q.beyond confirms preliminary results: revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022

11/07/2022 | 01:31am EST
EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
q.beyond confirms preliminary results: revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022

07.11.2022 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

q.beyond confirms preliminary results: revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022

Cologne, 7 November 2022. As reported on 26 October, in a quarter marked by great economic uncertainty q.beyond increased its revenues by a further 8% to € 43.1 million. The IT service provider benefited here from its business model, large parts of which are crisis resistant. Of total revenues in the third quarter of 2022, 78% were recurring, while 60% were generated in the company’s three focus sectors of retail, logistics and manufacturing.

SAP business set to return to profitable growth course

q.beyond has a strong market position, particularly in its cloud business, and is continually extending its head start. In recent quarters, the company has, among other moves, extended its hybrid cloud expertise and to this end established a proprietary Cloud Competence Center with around 150 experts. Due not least to this, revenues in the “Cloud & IoT” segment grew year-on-year by 18% to € 35.3 million in the past quarter. Following realignment, the second segment, “SAP”, will also return to a course of profitable growth in the coming year. In the third quarter of 2022, revenues here amounted to € 7.9 million compared with € 10.0 million in the previous year’s period.

Net liquidity of € 42.5 million

Based on revenues of € 43.1 million, EBITDA came to € 1.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 while the free cash flow stood at € -1.7 million. The previous year’s figures of € 29.4 million for EBITDA and of € 3.6 million for the free cash flow were significantly influenced by the successful sale of the colocation business in that quarter. With net liquidity of € 42.5 million and virtually no debt, the company is also very well financed for a more prolonged economic downturn.

For the current financial year, the company has budgeted revenues of between € 174 million and € 178 million, EBITDA of between € 6 million and € 8 million, and free cash flow of up to € -10 million. Like in the previous year, it expects a strong fourth quarter. Alongside growth in the organic business, revenues will also benefit for the first time from the majority stake recently acquired in productive-data. This Hamburg-based data analytics specialist focuses on introducing, enhancing and operating data warehousing solutions in sectors including retail. It will further raise the value created within q.beyond’s cloud business.


Key figures at a glance

€ million Q3 2022 Q3 2021
Revenues 43.1 40.0
- Cloud & IoT 35.3 30.0
- SAP 7.9 10.0
EBITDA 1.7 1.6 (+29.4*)
Consolidated net income (2.8) 20.7
Free cash flow (1.7) 3.6
Equity ratio at 30 September 76% 75%
Employees at 30 September 1,127 1,037

* Including impact of colocation sale.

 

Notes:
This Corporate News contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and forecasts on the part of the management with regard to future events. Due to risks or erroneous assumptions, actual results may deviate materially from these forward-looking statements. The complete Quarterly Statement is available at www.qbeyond.de/en/investor-relations.

 

About q.beyond AG:
q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and SaaS. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.

 

Contact:
q.beyond AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations/Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669 8724
invest@qbeyond.de
www.qbeyond.de

 


07.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone: +49-221-669-8724
Fax: +49-221-669-8009
E-mail: invest@qbeyond.de
Internet: www.qbeyond.de
ISIN: DE0005137004
WKN: 513700
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1480025

 
End of News EQS News Service

1480025  07.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1480025&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 -9,90 M -9,81 M -9,81 M
Net cash 2022 28,5 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart Q.BEYOND AG
Duration : Period :
q.beyond AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q.BEYOND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Average target price 2,20 €
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Rixen Chief Operation Officer
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q.BEYOND AG-57.59%103
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-45.00%139 630
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-68.75%13 503
DYNATRACE, INC.-46.16%9 352
NUTANIX, INC.-15.44%6 199
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-45.42%5 797