Q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member
February 06, 2024 at 01:32 am EST
Share
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member
06.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member
The former CEO of Telefónica Deutschland and past President of Bitkom will succeed Dr. Frank Zurlino
Cologne, 6 February 2024 – Cologne District Court has approved a submission from the Management Board of q.beyond AG and appointed Thorsten Dirks as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the IT service provider. An expert in digitalisation, Thorsten Dirks will succeed Dr. Frank Zurlino, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2023. Thorsten Dirks will stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2024.
Comments Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, Chair of q.beyond’s Supervisory Board: “I am delighted that Thorsten Dirks is willing to join us at q.beyond. He is familiar with our business thanks to his time as President of the Bitkom sector association and the Management Board member responsible for digitalisation at Deutsche Lufthansa, and will provide us with valuable input.”
Born in 1963, Thorsten Dirks built an international career in the telecommunications sector, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Telefónica Deutschland in 2014. In 2017, he moved to the Management Board of Deutsche Lufthansa, where he was most recently responsible for “Digital and Finance”. He was CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser in 2021 and 2022 and has since focused on the positions he holds on supervisory and advisory boards.
About q.beyond AG
q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.
Contact
q.beyond AG
Arne Thull
Head of Investor Relations / Mergers & Acquisitions
T +49 221 669-8724 invest@qbeyond.de www.qbeyond.de
06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English
Company:
q.beyond AG
Richard-Byrd-Straße 4
50829 Cologne
Germany
Phone:
+49-221-669-8724
Fax:
+49-221-669-8009
E-mail:
invest@qbeyond.de
Internet:
www.qbeyond.de
ISIN:
DE0005137004
WKN:
513700
Listed:
Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
q.beyond AG is a Germany-based company engaged in the providing digital solutions. The Company offers cloud management, Systems Applications and Products (SAP), Internet of things (IoT), and other information technology (IT) services. The Company operates in two segments: Cloud & IoT and SAP. The Cloud & IoT segment include IT outsourcing, private enterprise cloud, multi cloud, digital workplace and German data centers, as well as consulting, software development, hardware provision, customer-specific IoT platforms and security and connectivity. The SAP segment focuses on the operation and management of SAP application. Its customers include small- to mid-size enterprises (SME).