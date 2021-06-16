06/16/2021 q.beyond acquires modern workplace specialist datac

datac's expertise will open up new growth opportunities for q.beyond in its Microsoft business

Now more than 100 Microsoft specialists in collaboration and digital workplace solutions

Cologne/Augsburg, 16 June 2021 - q.beyond AG is acquiring a 100 % stake in the Augsburg-based company datac Kommunikationssysteme GmbH. This specialist in modern workplaces and collaboration develops and currently supervises end-to-end solutions for the digitalised world of work for more than 700 SME customers. In this, it draws above all on Microsoft products such as Office 365 and Teams. By making this takeover, q.beyond is extending its existing expertise in digital workplaces. Not only that, with Augsburg it has gained an additional location in an economically attractive region and is further expanding its strong position in this highly dynamic market.

More than 150,000 digital workplaces already in operation

q.beyond's CEO, Jürgen Hermann, explains: 'The digital workplace is the mainstay of modern mobile offices and therefore a key aspect of any digital transformation. Demand for these solutions received an additional boost from the pandemic and the resultant need for companies to provide their staff with suitable tools to work from home.' Today, the two companies already manage a combined total of more than 150,000 digital workplaces. Stresses Jürgen Hermann: 'In datac, we have found just the right company to expand our Microsoft business and promote our customers' digital transformation.' Drawing on the two companies' combined expertise in this field, q.beyond plans to build up a Microsoft Excellence Centre.

In recent years, datac has very successfully focused on business with Microsoft solutions for virtual cooperation and communications. It has more than 50 IT specialists, including numerous Microsoft-certified experts, at its two locations in Augsburg and Düsseldorf. In 2020, the rapidly growing and sustainably profitable company generated revenues of around € 6.5 million. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality as to the purchase price, which q.beyond is financing in full from its internal resources.

After 30 years at the helm, datac's existing owner Matthias Stender is convinced he has found the right partner for his company. 'With q.beyond, we can now take the next steps forward and further speed up our growth. Our competencies and portfolios are ideally matched and our focus on SME customers and culture are also a perfect fit.'

Comprehensive range of services for all aspects of 'New Work'

Together, the two companies intend to expand their sales activities and provide customers with all-round support in digitalising their workplaces. The services offered by datac range from consulting and training to implementing digital workplaces through to managed services. q.beyond's CEO Jürgen Hermann is certain: 'q.beyond is now the first port of call for anyone wishing to tackle 'New Work' efficiently.'

This takeover represents a further milestone in the implementation of q.beyond's '2020plus' growth strategy. Key components of this include making acquisitions with three main focuses: Firstly, as with datac, to achieve targeted extensions in the product portfolio; secondly, as was recently the case with logistics, to broaden its sector focus; and thirdly to supplement its existing technological expertise with targeted acquisitions.

Double-digit growth rates

All acquisitions help q.beyond to tap additional medium-term growth potential. Driven by double-digit revenue growth, the company intends to increase its revenues to € 200 million by 2022 and then post an EBITDA margin of more than 10 % and a sustainably positive free cash flow. The latest Lünendonk List already includes q.beyond in the top 10 IT service companies, and that with second-highest rate of revenue growth. Comments Jürgen Hermann: 'We are very well on course to meet our ambitious growth targets.'



About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 900 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP and IoT.

q.beyond AG resulted from the rebranding of QSC AG in September 2020. With nationwide locations and its own certified data centres, it is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.

