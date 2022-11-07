Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Q.beyond AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBY   DE0005137004

Q.BEYOND AG

(QBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:24 2022-11-07 am EST
0.8520 EUR   +2.40%
09:14aQ Beyond : Presentation Q3/2022
PU
01:31aQ.beyond Confirms Preliminary Results : revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022
EQ
11/03Q.beyond takes over data analytics specialist productive-data
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

q beyond : Presentation Q3/2022

11/07/2022 | 09:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloud business drives

revenue growth

Quarterly results Q3 2022

7 November 2022 | Jürgen Hermann, CEO

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on management estimates and reflects the current views of q.beyond AG's ("q.beyond's") Management Board with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements correspond to the situation at the time this presentation was prepared. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which q.beyond is mostly unable to influence. These risks and uncertainties are covered in detail within the risk report section in our financial reporting.

Although the forward-looking statements are made with great care, their correctness cannot be guaranteed. Actual results may therefore deviate from the expected results described here. q.beyond does not intend to adjust or update any forward-looking statements after publication of the presentation.

2 q.beyond

Q3 2022: continuing growth…

EBITDA and FCF for Q3 2021 affected by successful sale of colocation business

3 q.beyond

  • despite weakening economic climate

Germany facing recession for second time in 2 years:

• Weaker development than most other industrialised economies

• Great uncertainty among companies: ifo index persistently low

• Inflation remains high despite rising interest rates (September 2022: +10%)

4 q.beyond

Q3 2022: new orders at

previous year's level

New orders are being affected by the uncertain market climate; in particular, we have witnessed reluctance in the SAP business.

Thanks to success in the cloud business, of the orders received in Q3 2022

  • 88% came from new customers or from new projects with existing customers
  • only 12% involved extensions of contracts with terms generally amounting to 3 to 5 years

5 q.beyond

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

q.beyond AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 14:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about Q.BEYOND AG
09:14aQ Beyond : Presentation Q3/2022
PU
01:31aQ.beyond Confirms Preliminary Result : revenues grow by 8% in Q3 2022
EQ
11/03Q.beyond takes over data analytics specialist productive-data
EQ
11/03Q.beyond AG acquired 51% shares in Productive-Data GmbH.
CI
10/26Q.beyond increases its revenues and aligns its strategy to recession
EQ
10/05Dd : q.beyond AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
09/19Q.beyond appoints Thies Rixen to Management Board as COO
EQ
09/19Q.beyond AG Appoints Thies Rixen to Management Board as COO
CI
08/24Wempe transfers IT landscape to q.beyond
EQ
08/08Transcript : Q.beyond AG, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q.BEYOND AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 176 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 -9,90 M -9,81 M -9,81 M
Net cash 2022 28,5 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 104 M 103 M 103 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 144
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart Q.BEYOND AG
Duration : Period :
q.beyond AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q.BEYOND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,83 €
Average target price 2,20 €
Spread / Average Target 164%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jürgen Hermann Chief Executive Officer
Christoph Reif Chief Financial Officer
Bernd Schlobohm Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thies Rixen Chief Operation Officer
Ina Schlie Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q.BEYOND AG-57.59%103
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-45.00%139 630
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-68.75%13 503
DYNATRACE, INC.-46.16%9 352
NUTANIX, INC.-15.44%6 199
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-45.42%5 797