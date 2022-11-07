q beyond : Presentation Q3/2022

Cloud business drives
revenue growth
Quarterly results Q3 2022
7 November 2022 | Jürgen Hermann, CEO
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on management estimates and reflects the current views of q.beyond AG's ("q.beyond's") Management Board with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements correspond to the situation at the time this presentation was prepared. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which q.beyond is mostly unable to influence. These risks and uncertainties are covered in detail within the risk report section in our financial reporting.
Although the forward-looking statements are made with great care, their correctness cannot be guaranteed. Actual results may therefore deviate from the expected results described here. q.beyond does not intend to adjust or update any forward-looking statements after publication of the presentation.
Q3 2022: continuing growth…
EBITDA and FCF for Q3 2021 affected by successful sale of colocation business
-
despite weakening economic climate
Germany facing recession for second time in 2 years:
• Weaker development than most other industrialised economies
• Great uncertainty among companies: ifo index persistently low
• Inflation remains high despite rising interest rates (September 2022: +10%)
4 q.beyond
Q3 2022: new orders at
previous year's level
New orders are being affected by the uncertain market climate; in particular, we have witnessed reluctance in the SAP business.
Thanks to success in the cloud business, of the orders received in Q3 2022
-
88% came from new customers or from new projects with existing customers
-
only 12% involved extensions of contracts with terms generally amounting to 3 to 5 years
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.