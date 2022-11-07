q beyond : Presentation Q3/2022

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements based on management estimates and reflects the current views of q.beyond AG's ("q.beyond's") Management Board with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements correspond to the situation at the time this presentation was prepared. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which q.beyond is mostly unable to influence. These risks and uncertainties are covered in detail within the risk report section in our financial reporting.

Although the forward-looking statements are made with great care, their correctness cannot be guaranteed. Actual results may therefore deviate from the expected results described here. q.beyond does not intend to adjust or update any forward-looking statements after publication of the presentation.