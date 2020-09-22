Log in
Q BioMed, Inc. CEO Discusses Recently Announced International Market Authorizations and Expansion in to South and Central America and Asia for Q BioMed's Strontium89, its FDA Approved Drug for the Non-Opioid Treatment of Metastatic Cancer in the Bone

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (“SCV”) today announces the availability of a new interview with Q BioMed Inc. (“the Company”) (OTCQB: QBIO), a commercial stage biotech company, CEO Denis Corin, who discusses initial commercial uptake of Strontium89, its FDA approved drug for the non-opioid treatment of metastatic cancer in the bone. Corin added context and his insights into the other Company news regarding the GMP production contract has been initiated for MAN-19, a clinical grade therapeutic intended to treat complications caused by COVID-19. The Phase 1 clinical trial is slated to begin patient enrollment in February 2021.

Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed, added, “We believe we have created a highly valuable pipeline of assets we hope to advance towards the patient populations we intend to treat. We have spent the last five years building our pipeline and we expect that work to start to pay off now as we hit the revenue and clinical milestones we anticipate in the next quarter or two.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/9-21-20-smallcapvoice-interview-q-biomed-qbio/.

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company. Q BioMed is focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏. Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized marketing firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and its clients at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com and sign up for regular updates.

SmallCapVoice.com Contact:
Stuart T. Smith
512-267-2430
Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Media Contact
Q BioMed
Denis Corin
CEO

Investor Relations
+1(404) 995-6671
ir@qbiomed.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
