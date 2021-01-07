Q Capital : Quarterly Report Q4 2020

H2 2020 Investor Report
MAJOR HOLDINGS AND CHANGES IN H2 2020
Cash & equivalents / USD (4.1% from 22.4%) Throughout H2 we were gradually increasing net long market exposure largely through equities and consequently reduced our cash levels. Our USD exposure was mainly hedged.
Bonds (12.1% from 1.7%) We entered new positions in state-backedLufthansa 2075 (YTM 4.8%) as well as Perpetuals of the Austrian fibre producer Lenzing (YTM 5.1%) and commodity trading firm Trafigura (YTM 7.1%). We also doubled our CBank of Moscow Perpetual and DNO 2024 as oil prices started to recover. DTEK Renewables was sold. Average portfolio YTM stands at 9.8% with average maturity of 14 years.
Equities (35.9% from 23.0%) It has been a very profitable and active year and we executed over 1300 trades having actively adjusted to the many-changing market conditions in the crisis. With hedging and trading, performance of QCAPITAL hit a low of minus 17% in March 2020 (vs minus over 35% in the S&P). We went "full steam ahead" after the US election, which resulted in two very strong months and moved the year all the way into black (plus 3.6%).
In March we started trading the markets more thematically. While maintaining a sizable exposure to well fairing Technology names (Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Paypal) we also built a significant exposure to Green and ESG stocks represented by Clean Energy and Solar ETFs along with wind turbine manufacturers. With the announcement of vaccines in November we stepped into the most impacted commodity names (Gazprom, Lukoil, PBR, OMV and BP). We also researched the ever-growingElectric Cars theme (both manufacturers and OEMs) and built a sizable exposure. Lastly, we moved into some financials (Citibank, ETFs, Sberbank).
Crypto (2.0%) We believe another institutionally-led bull market in cryptocurrencies is just starting. We hold some BTC and ETH since summer, traded a bit around it and we think we will capitalize on its further growth in 2021 as more institutional money steps in this sphere.
Main Private Shareholdings (46.7% of NAV)
This section has always been the main driver of the portfolio performance. We have either substantial holdings and/or strong board positions in the companies
UCP Chemicals AG (8.7%, board seat for QCapital AG, 7.3% of the company). Despite stagnating market environment and some customers forced to hold production due to Covid, the reduction in sales could be outweighed by a strong increase in margins driven by lower raw material price levels. Strong RUB devaluation was a headwind for EUR results but overall despite a fall in 9M 2020 Sales at EUR 44m (-19.6%YoY), EBITDA (EUR 7.6m) and Net Result (EUR 4.6m) stood nearly above levels as last year. Company grows successfully via JVs.
QC VENTURES (QCV)* - main SPVs
QCV Kissyo (4.1%) Despite a challenging COVID summer 2020, Kissyo demonstrated strong resilience, strong management and increased revenues yoy by over 20% to EUR 4.5mn. The company however received a big blow in DEMETER license partner, diary producer Schrotzberger ending its 8-year business relationship. Schrotzberger becomes now a competitor, law suites will follow. Therefore we value KISSYO currently only at he level of the last round despite clearly higher revenues. The company is currently assessing new options.
QCV Life Sciences (4.4%) is proving to be one of the most successful investments among QCVs as ATAI Life Sciences is preparing for a Nasdaq IPO in Q1 2021 having just completed its C Series issue priced at EUR 75. We topped up slightly with Series C, exercised the convertible and now hold a sizable position awaiting US debut. One of ATAI's portfolio jewels, Compass Pathways, IPOed in September this year and already tripled reaching a USD 1.9bn valuation. Rejuveron has raised a successful round in November where we also participated.
QCV Main (1.6%) and QCV Diversified (6.3%) Because of ongoing challenges and delays within the QCVM portfolio due to COVID-19,we revaluated our holdings within the face of revenue gaps. Highlight was Speedinvest which, after a successful round with the top holding TIER, has distributed capital and increased guidance. The QCV Diversified portfolio is still considerably affected by the pandemic with a few outliers. PrimeCrowd has seen a sharp increase in revenue in Q4 with increasing guidance for 2021. Regarding the rest of the portfolio, we continue to act prudently to reflect the ongoing partly Covid-19based setbacks.
REAL ESTATE (17.6%)
Informica Real Invest AG (12.2%, board seat; 14.0% of the company) continues to optimize its 16 properties with 444 residential and commercial units totalling n 36,872 m² of rented space. Company's NAV stands above EUR 4.00, which we adjust with a discount.
QBELL (3.8%) received the awaited construction permit and now works on bank financing and a smaller legal dispute with one of the former land owners. We also invested a small ticket into Amethyst Fund, a Hotel Recovery story.