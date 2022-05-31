Q E P : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information

is not now, nor in the past five years, been: (a) the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency;

Counsel: (i) is a resident of the United States, (ii) resides in the State of Washington, (iii) is admitted to practice law in the State of Missouri, (iv) is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has not been prohibited from practice thereunder, (v) does not beneficially own any securities of the Issuer, (vi) has not received, and does not have an agreement to receive in the future, shares of the Issuer's securities, in payment for services, and

This law firm ("Counsel") has served as securities counsel to Q.E.P., Co., Inc. (the "Issuer"), and has been asked to render this attorney letter ("Letter") to OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") as to the Issuer's compliance with the Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. OTC Markets is entitled to rely on the Letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").

May 31, 2022

Counsel has examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as it considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this Letter. In connection with the preparation of this Letter, Counsel has reviewed the following specific documents concerning the Issuer and its securities (the "Information"), which Information is publicly available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

Annual Report - Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

Annual Report - Annual Report for the Period Ended February 28, 2022

Interim Financial Report - Consolidated Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended November

30, 2021 and 2020

Proxy Statement - Proxy Statement
Quarterly Report - Quarterly Report 08/31/2021

Interim Financial Report - Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended

August 31, 2021 and 2020

Quarterly Report - Initial Disclosure Statement For the period ending: May 31, 2021

Quarterly Report - Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 and 2020

07/14/2021 05/31/2021

The Information: (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Issuer and the shares of common stock of the Issuer (the "Securities") and is "available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act; (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group's Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com; and (iv) has been posted through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.

The firm and person responsible for the preparation of the Issuer's financial statements is Grant Thornton, LLP, Grant Thornton, CPA, who is a Certified Public Accountant Licensed in Florida. The financial statements are audited.

The Issuer's transfer agent is Computershare U.S., with its address at 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Its telephone number is (800) 522-6645. The transfer agent is registered with the SEC. The method used by us to confirm the number of outstanding shares was a review of the Issuer's public filings.

