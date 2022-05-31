Q E P : Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information
05/31/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
May 31, 2022
OTC Markets Group Inc.
300 Vesey Street, 12th Floor
New York, NY 10282
Phone: +1 212.896.4400
WWW.ANTHONYPLLC.COM
WWW.SECURITIESLAWBLOG.COM
WWW.LAWCAST.COM
DIRECT E-MAIL: LANTHONY@ANTHONYPLLC.COM
Re: Q.E.P., Co., Inc.
Attorney Letter for Disclosure Statements pursuant to Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Ladies and Gentlemen:
This law firm ("Counsel") has served as securities counsel to Q.E.P., Co., Inc. (the "Issuer"), and has been asked to render this attorney letter ("Letter") to OTC Markets Group, Inc. ("OTC Markets") as to the Issuer's compliance with the Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. OTC Markets is entitled to rely on the Letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act").
Counsel: (i) is a resident of the United States, (ii) resides in the State of Washington, (iii) is admitted to practice law in the State of Missouri, (iv) is permitted to practice before the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and has not been prohibited from practice thereunder, (v) does not beneficially own any securities of the Issuer, (vi) has not received, and does not have an agreement to receive in the future, shares of the Issuer's securities, in payment for services, and
is not now, nor in the past five years, been: (a) the subject of an investigation, hearing, or proceeding by the SEC, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), or any other federal, state, or foreign regulatory agency;
(b) suspended or barred from practicing in any state or jurisdiction, or (c) charged in a civil or criminal case.
May 31, 2022
Page 2
Counsel has examined such corporate records and other documents and such questions of law as it considered necessary or appropriate for purposes of rendering this Letter. In connection with the preparation of this Letter, Counsel has reviewed the following specific documents concerning the Issuer and its securities (the "Information"), which Information is publicly available through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.
Annual Report - Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
05/31/2022
02/28/2022
05/31/2022
Annual Report - Annual Report for the Period Ended February 28, 2022
02/28/2022
Interim Financial Report - Consolidated Financial Statements For the Nine Months Ended November
30, 2021 and 2020
01/13/2022
11/30/2021
Quarterly Report - Quarterly Report for the period ending November 30, 2021
01/13/2022
11/30/2021
10/27/2021
Proxy Statement - Proxy Statement
10/27/2021
10/14/2021
Quarterly Report - Quarterly Report
08/31/2021
Interim Financial Report - Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended
August 31, 2021 and 2020
10/14/2021
08/31/2021
Quarterly Report - Initial Disclosure Statement For the period ending: May 31, 2021
09/23/2021
05/31/2021
Quarterly Report - Consolidated Financial Statements For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021 and 2020
07/14/2021
05/31/2021
The Information: (i) constitutes "adequate current public information" concerning the Issuer and the shares of common stock of the Issuer (the "Securities") and is "available" within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act; (ii) includes all of the information that a broker-dealer would be required to obtain from the Issuer to publish a quotation for the Securities under Rule 15c2-11 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act"), (iii) complies as to form with the OTC Markets Group's Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines, which are located on the Internet at www.otcmarkets.com; and (iv) has been posted through the OTC Disclosure & News Service.
The firm and person responsible for the preparation of the Issuer's financial statements is Grant Thornton, LLP, Grant Thornton, CPA, who is a Certified Public Accountant Licensed in Florida. The financial statements are audited.
The Issuer's transfer agent is Computershare U.S., with its address at 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Its telephone number is (800) 522-6645. The transfer agent is registered with the SEC. The method used by us to confirm the number of outstanding shares was a review of the Issuer's public filings.
May 31, 2022
Page 3
Counsel has: (i) met, via email and phone, with management of the Issuer, namely, (a) Adam Morgan; Chief Legal and Administrative Officer; (ii) reviewed the Information published by the Issuer through the OTC Disclosure & News Service and (iii) addressed the Information with management and a majority of directors of the Issuer and has received written certification from each of them that they have reviewed the Information and certify that the Information does not contain any untrue statement of material fact or omit to state a material fact that would make the Information not misleading and agree with its contents.
As to matters of fact, Counsel has relied on information obtained from public officials, officers of the Issuer and other sources. Counsel has no reason to believe that such information or sources are not reliable.
To the best knowledge of Counsel, after inquiry of management and the directors of the Issuer, neither the Issuer nor any 5% shareholder of the Issuer nor Counsel is currently under investigation by any federal or state regulatory authority for any violations of federal or state securities laws.
The company is not a "shell" company, as defined in Rule 405 under the Securities Act and Rule 12b-2 under the Exchange Act.
We are opining herein as to the United States federal securities laws, and we express no opinion with respect to the applicability thereto, or the effect thereon, of the laws of any other jurisdiction or as to any matters of municipal law or the laws of any local agencies within any state. In addition, the opinions expressed in this Letter are given as of the date of this Letter and Counsel disclaims any obligation to advise OTC Markets of any change in any matter set forth herein.
No person other than OTC Markets is entitled to rely on this Letter in determining whether the Issuer has made adequate current information publicly available within the meaning of Rule 144(c)(2) under the Securities Act. However, in connection therewith, OTC Markets is granted full and complete permission to publish the Letter through the OTC Disclosure & News Service for public viewing.
Sincerely,
Anthony L.G., PLLC /s/ Jessica Haggard
Jessica Haggard, For the Firm
