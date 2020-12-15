Q Free : Disclosure of shareholdings

(Oslo, 15 December 2020) Rieber & Søn AS has today, 15 December 2020, purchased 12,066,917 shares in Q-FREE ASA at a price of NOK 4.70 per share. Following the transaction, Rieber & Søn AS holds 36,632,919 shares in the company, representing 41.06% of the total shares outstanding and voting rights.

As a result of the transaction, Rieber & Søn AS has an obligation to make a bid for the purchase of the remaining shares in Q-FREE ASA under Chapter 6 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, and Rieber & Søn AS intends to make such bid within the four-weeks period set out in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Rieber & Søn AS is represented in the board by Trond Valvik, the chairman in Q-FREE ASA, and this notification is provided in accordance with Sections 4-2 and 4-3 in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.