Q-Free ASA    QFR   NO0003103103

Q-FREE ASA

(QFR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Oslo Bors - 10/01 10:25:07 am
4.24 NOK   -1.40%
Q Free : Free to collaborate

10/02/2020

By Traffic Technology International

A campaign to create a common language for ITS device communication is gaining traction. A future of much greater interoperability is taking shape.

The FREEtheMIBS campaign that Q-Free started last year has inspired sharp disagreement in the ITS world. A growing list of more than 25 signatories already includes the manufacturers Siemens, Miovision and Encom, as well as several DOTs such as Oregon, Utah and Georgia. Some major ITS players have expressed their opposition to the campaign, however, for Tom Stiles, Q-Free's vice president of urban solutions, it has become a moral crusade to 'crush the proprietary nature of of MIBs which have haunted our industry for a long time.'

Read Traffic Technology International's complete expose on the FREEtheMIBS campaign launched by Q-Free in 2019 in the September issue of their magazine.

Disclaimer

Q-Free ASA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 05:29:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 962 M 103 M 103 M
Net income 2019 -50,0 M -5,35 M -5,35 M
Net Debt 2019 258 M 27,6 M 27,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 378 M 40,6 M 40,5 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 380
Free-Float 54,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Håkon Rypern Volldal President & Chief Executive Officer
Trond Valvik Chairman
Trond Christensen Chief Financial Officer
Jan-Erik Sandberg Chief Technology Officer
Snorre Kjesbu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q-FREE ASA-37.65%41
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-19.10%166 755
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.62%39 769
ERICSSON AB20.50%36 716
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.70%26 624
NOKIA OYJ1.64%22 141
