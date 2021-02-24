Q-Free: Tolling contract in Norway – 40 MNOK

Q-Free has been awarded a contract with Ferde AS, a regional toll road company in Norway. The contract has an estimated value of 40 MNOK and comprises delivery of toll stations in Norway for E18 (Tvedestrand-Arendal) and E39 (Kristiansand-Lyngdal, Svegatjørn-Rådal) plus service and maintenance services for these stations over the next 15 years.

The first toll stations will be delivered in 2021. Further deployments are expected in 2022 and 2024/2025. If options to purchase additional toll stations and corresponding service and maintenance services are exercised, the contract value could increase.

'We are proud and honored to be chosen by Ferde AS as their supplier of toll stations for E18 and E39 and look forward to deploying our updated roadside concept,' says President & CEO of Q-Free ASA, Håkon Volldal

