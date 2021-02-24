Log in
Q-Free ASA    QFR   NO0003103103

Q-FREE ASA

(QFR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/24 04:54:50 am
6.7 NOK   +5.51%
04:34aQ-FREE : Tolling contract in Norway – 40 MNOK
PU
04:26aQ-FREE : Tolling contract in Norway - 40 MNOK
AQ
02/22Q FREE : Leaders to Help Lead #FREEtheMIBS Advisory Board
PU
Q-Free: Tolling contract in Norway – 40 MNOK

02/24/2021 | 04:34am EST
Q-Free has been awarded a contract with Ferde AS, a regional toll road company in Norway. The contract has an estimated value of 40 MNOK and comprises delivery of toll stations in Norway for E18 (Tvedestrand-Arendal) and E39 (Kristiansand-Lyngdal, Svegatjørn-Rådal) plus service and maintenance services for these stations over the next 15 years.

The first toll stations will be delivered in 2021. Further deployments are expected in 2022 and 2024/2025. If options to purchase additional toll stations and corresponding service and maintenance services are exercised, the contract value could increase.

'We are proud and honored to be chosen by Ferde AS as their supplier of toll stations for E18 and E39 and look forward to deploying our updated roadside concept,' says President & CEO of Q-Free ASA, Håkon Volldal

For further information, please contact:
President & CEO, Håkon Volldal: +47 977 19 973

About Q-Free:

Q-Free ASA (OSE: QFR) is a global innovator in intelligent transportation systems that improve traffic flow, road safety, and air quality. With an open, collaborative approach to tolling, traffic and active transportation management, Q-Free works with customers and partners on every continent to digitize infrastructure and overcome modern mobility challenges for the greater good of society.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, Q-Free has annual revenues of approximately 1 billion NOK and employs approximately 380 transportation innovators, experts, and enthusiasts. To learn more about how Q-Free is changing the movements of life, visit www.q-free.com or Twitter:@Q-FreeASA.

Disclaimer

Q-Free ASA published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 09:33:02 UTC.


