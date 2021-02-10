Log in
Q-Free ASA    QFR   NO0003103103

Q-FREE ASA

(QFR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Oslo Bors - 02/09 10:25:10 am
5.6 NOK   --.--%
02/09Q-FREE : Traffic Management contract in the US – ~90 MNOK
PU
02/09Q-FREE : Traffic Management contract in the US - ~90 MNOK
AQ
02/08Q-FREE : Conversion of convertible bonds
AQ
Q-Free: Traffic Management contract in the US – ~90 MNOK

02/10/2021 | 02:33am EST
Q-Free has signed a contract with a US customer to provide a new statewide advanced traffic management solution (ATMS). The delivery will include Q-Free's OpenTMS software platform plus Traveler Information and Video Management solutions provided by partners.

Over the potential 10-year contract term, the total estimated contract value is close to 90 MNOK. The initial delivery accounts for approximately 20% of the value and will be delivered in September this year. Recurring Operations & Maintenance revenues account for the remaining 80%. There will also be opportunities for additional work related to development of new features and functionality.

- Over the past couple of years Q-Free has worked hard to convert parts of its ATMS business to a competitive Software as a Service (SaaS) model. With this contract we add another key account to our growing list of customers generating sizeable recurring software revenues. Moreover, the rapid deployment of the solution demonstrates the scalability of our ATMS platform, comments Håkon Volldal, President & CEO of Q-Free.

For further information, please contact:

President & CEO, Håkon Volldal: +47 977 19 973

About Q-Free:

Q-Free ASA (OSE: QFR) is a global innovator in intelligent transportation systems that improve traffic flow, road safety, and air quality. With an open, collaborative approach to tolling, traffic and active transportation management, Q-Free works with customers and partners on every continent to digitize infrastructure and overcome modern mobility challenges for the greater good of society.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, Q-Free has annual revenues of approximately 1 billion NOK and employs approximately 380 transportation innovators, experts, and enthusiasts. To learn more about how Q-Free is changing the movements of life, visit www.q-free.com or Twitter:@Q-FreeASA

Disclaimer

Q-Free ASA published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 962 M 114 M 114 M
Net income 2019 -50,0 M -5,92 M -5,92 M
Net Debt 2019 258 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 -12,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 606 M 71,5 M 71,8 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 381
Free-Float 55,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Håkon Rypern Volldal President & Chief Executive Officer
Trond Christensen Chief Financial Officer
Trond Valvik Chairman
Jan-Erik Sandberg Chief Technology Officer
Snorre Kjesbu Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q-FREE ASA0.00%71
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.9.36%206 797
ERICSSON AB14.20%44 602
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-0.51%40 825
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.7.34%30 945
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.16%24 218
