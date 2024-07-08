Classified as Public TRANSPARENCY ACT REPORT Public report 30 Jun 2024 Q-Free AS Strindfjordveien 1 7053 Ranheim Norway www.q-free.com

Classified as Public 1. About the Transparency Act The Norwegian Transparency Act entered into force on 1 July 2022 and require all major businesses in Norway to protect universal human rights and ensure decent working conditions by conducting due diligence in all parts of its business and value chain, and publicly reporting the outcomes and actions. The general purpose of the Transparency Act is to "promote businesses' respect for basic human rights and decent working conditions in connection with the production of goods and the provision of services, and ensure the public has access to information on how businesses deal with negative consequences for basic human rights and decent working conditions."1 Q-Free AS, including its subsidiaries, is a large enterprise under § 3 of the Transparency Act, and as of 1 July, 2022 obliged to; 4 - carry out due diligence assessments in line with the OECD's guidelines for multinational companies,

5 - publish summary of the due diligence assessment of § 4, and

6 - upon receipt of any written request give information about how the business handles actual and potential negative consequences identified in accordance with § 4. This report set out the actions in accordance with the Transparency Act §§ 4 and 5, and how we intend to comply with § 6. The report covers the previous financial year 2023. Equivalent legislation is concurrently being implemented in other countries in Europe. Both the UN and the OECD have published their own policies that multinational companies are recommended to follow. The OECD due diligence model has been transposed into Norwegian legislation in the new Transparency Act. 1 Google translation of § 1 of Transparency Act (LOV-2021-06-18-99) 2 / 12

Classified as Public 2. Q-Free AS 2.1. Organization and operation Q-Free is a prime mover in the world of smart, safe, and sustainable transportation management, providing hardware and software solutions for tolling and traffic management applications world-wide. Q-Free is structured in two business segments, tolling and advanced traffic management solutions. With headquarter in Trondheim, Norway, approximately 370 employees, 37 nationalities and offices in 14 countries, our footprint takes us across the world in different markets, cultures and geopolitical areas. As such ESG and sustainability has been on our agenda some time already. Q-Free offices are located in Sweden, UK, Denmark, Netherland, Portugal, Spain, Slovenia, Poland, Ukraine, Australia, Thailand, Chile and the US in addition to Norway. We have more than 50 reference markets with both public and private contracts. 2.2. Sustainability and values in Q-Free The Transparency Act is part of a greater focus in Q-Free.Q-Free focuses on sustainability and has a dedicated task force on sustainability. In addition Q-Free business segments are focused on the global challenges with traffic, identified with the three goals, Q-Flow,Q-Clean and Q-Safe (see table below). 3 / 12

Classified as Public Q-Free sets the focus on and address the challenges with traffic by providing new and innovative solutions to reduce pollution, costs, time and lives lost in traffic. Q-Free has illustrated (in the table below) some of the challenges Q-Free seeks to mitigate as part of the tolling and the advanced traffic management solutions. Q-Free's initiatives, projects and cooperations include the MODI project, co-funded by the EU to enhance the transport and logistics industry by supporting the implementation of connected, cooperative and automated mobility solutions. Another is the diversity in our value chain, where Q-Free Australia and Transurban, one of the world's leading tollroad operators, have continued to join forces with disability service provider Multicap and ESG consulting agency Apricot to deliver business-relevant, meaningful, and long-term employment to people living with disabilities. These are just some of the examples of Q-Free initiatives. 2.3. Internal guidelines, procedures and policies Q-Free operates under and in accordance with the ethical guideline of the Q-Free Code of Conduct, which all employees, members of the board, suppliers and other representatives of Q-Free are obliged to comply with. In addition, Q-Free requires its most important and critical suppliers and business partners to complete and submit the Q-Free Business Partner Declaration & Questionnaire which is integrated with the Q-Free Supplier Questionnaire for the purpose of the Transparency Act. Q-Free conducts its business in a responsible way and is committed to the 10 principles in the UN Global Compact related to Human Rights, decent working conditions, the environment, and anti- corruption. For the purpose of the Transparency Act we'd like to highlight what Q-Free does for the principles for Human Rights and Labour: 4 / 12

Classified as Public Principle 1: Businesses should support and respect the protection of internationally proclaimed human rights, and The Q-Free Code of Conduct contains guidelines for ethical behaviour in both internal and external business settings and is designed to guide and stimulate ethical awareness as a basis for everyday actions and behaviour. The Code of Conduct is applicable to Board members, managers, employees, contracted consultants, representatives, and everyone else acting on behalf of Q- Free. The Code of Conduct explicitly states that "Q-Free supports and respects internationally recognised human rights, including those specified by the International Labour Organization". As a company, Q-Free complies with all applicable national and international laws. Principle 2: make sure that they are not complicit in human rights abuses. Our suppliers and business partners are essential to our ability to do business, but can also expose us to reputational, operational and legal risks. We expect our suppliers and business partners to comply with applicable laws, respect internationally recognized human rights, and follow ethical standards consistent with our own standards. We look to work with others who share our commitment to ethics and compliance, and we manage risk through in-depth knowledge of our suppliers, business partners and markets. Regular communication and a clear outline of our expectations towards Q-Free's suppliers and business partners are essential in maintaining these standards. Before any contract is signed with a third party to represent Q-Free or Q-Free's interests externally, such third party must undertake appropriate integrity due diligence in accordance with Q-Frees Business Partner Declaration & Questionnaire. Our Procurement policy also provides a framework for ethical awareness, general professionality, communication and health and safety for all Q-Free employees with purchasing/procurement responsibilities Our Procurement policy is part of our Management system. Principle 3: Businesses should uphold the freedom of association and the effective recognition of the right to collective bargaining; Q-Free's Code of Conduct explicitly states that "The company respects the right to freedom of association" and states that "All employees shall be free to form and to join labour unions or similar internal or external representative organizations and have the right to collective negotiations". These are mandatory rights implemented in the Norwegian Constitution § 101, Norwegian Working Environment Act, Section 13-1 by the prohibition against discrimination based on association to labour unions etc., as well as the incorporation of the human rights as law in Norway. Q-Free facilitates union organization and conducts collective bargaining for all employees and at all levels, where relevant. Our 5 / 12

Classified as Public businesses in Norway and Sweden works closely with local trade unions. Principle 4: the elimination of all forms of forced and compulsory labour Q-Free opposes any form of child labour, forced labour, or discrimination, and expects all Q-Free representatives and suppliers to follow the same principles. This is explicitly written into our Code of Conduct, Business Partner Declaration & Questionnaire and Q-Free Supplier Questionnaire that is part of our Management system. The company's employees have pay and working conditions in line with national legislation and agreements with trade unions. Principle 5: ensure the effective abolition of child labour; and Q-Free does not use child labour and opposes any form of child labour. Child labour is prohibited in Norway under the Working Environment Act, Section 11-1. Our Procurement Policy and Supplier Questionnaire require suppliers to document their labour practices and Human rights policies, procedures and training practices. Principle 6: the elimination of discrimination in respect of employment and occupation. Q-Free's Code of Conduct is our guide to ensuring a working environment without discrimination, bullying or harassment. In Q-Free there shall be no discrimination of age, gender, disability, race, sexual orientation, ethnic origin, religion, or political affiliation. Q-Free shall be an engaging workplace with an inclusive working environment. Procedures for whistleblowing have been established. In situations where an employee is aware of any infringement of Q-Free's Code of Conduct, or is in doubt if such an infringement has occurred, the employee may raise the issue with its manager, the Human Resources department or Legal department. If this is not possible, the employee shall report the infringement directly to the Chairman of the Board or Member(s) of the Board. Incidents may be reported anonymously if desired. Q-Free ASA is obliged to ensure that any employee who reports any infringement is protected against any retaliation or negative consequences based on whistleblowing, ref. the Norwegian Working Environment Act, Section 2-5. Any employee outside Norway shall have the same rights and protections as employees in Norway As part of the Q-Free Code of Conduct we have a continuous focus (internally and externally) on our anti- corruption and bribery procedures and guidelines, and have established a routine and channel for reporting (anonymously if needed) breach2 (whistleblower) of laws and regulations, including Q-Free 2 Link to notice of breachhttps://www.q-free.com/contact-us/notice-of-breach/ 6 / 12

Classified as Public Code of Conduct. It is recognized by Transparency International that corruption undermine government's ability to fulfil its human rights obligations and any democratic principles. Q-Free Code of Conduct is regularly revised and communicated to employees, contractors and subcontractors etc., and publicly available on Q-Free website3 as part of Q-Free Governance. 3https://www.q-free.com/ir/corporate-governance/#corporate-social-responsibility-2 7 / 12

Classified as Public 3. Transparency Act in Q-Free The Transparency Act is the responsibility of the Board of Directors (BOD) of Q-Free, and the BOD approved the Transparency Act Compliance Plan on 7 July, 2022 defining and allocating responsibility to ensure compliance with the Transparency Act. Due diligence under the Transparency Act is a continuous process and is performed for the most important and critical suppliers, and we expect the same from our partners and suppliers. As a company working globally, our due diligence procedures will enable us to better identify, prioritize and deal with potential and actual negative impacts on the people, societies, and environments we directly or indirectly engage with through our value chains. Our main activities include: Embed responsible business conduct into policies and management systems Identify and assess actual and potential adverse impacts associated with the Q-Free's operations, products, or services Cease, prevent, and mitigate adverse impacts Track implementation and results Communicate how impacts are addressed Provide for or cooperate in remediation when appropriate Q-Free purchases services and products from a wide array of suppliers in a complex value chain. It is important to emphasize that even though Q-Free has actively worked on due diligence processes the last years, this does not exclude its potential negative impact on people, society, and the environment. Rather, it indicates that the business is striving to be fully transparent about challenges that exist or may arise and addresses these impacts based on an overall assessment and prioritization in line with the company's key stakeholders. Q-Free continue to receive inquiries from customers related to the Transparency Act, its implementation and products' impact on basic human rights and decent working conditions. All inquiries were adequately answered within the time restraints. 3.1. Prioritization of the due diligence assessment The ultimate goal and intention is that all suppliers and business partners of Q-Free value chain will be individually assessed, from start to end. However, this is a time consuming, resource demanding and costly ambition, so it is necessary to prioritize and implement the risk assessments proportionality between cost, time, resources and the severity of and likelihood of negative impact. The due diligence is performed for the most important and critical suppliers of Q-Free. The purpose of this is to ensure compliance and identification of especially high-risk products or suppliers that may have a negative impact on human rights and decent working conditions, and to initiate any mitigating actions where necessary. In the future it will be feasible and natural to increase the number of suppliers in the due diligence assessment. This year, the due diligence has been focused on new suppliers and suppliers identified to carry risks during last year's due diligence process in addition to our most important suppliers. 8 / 12