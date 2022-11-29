Advanced search
    QFR   NO0003103103

Q-FREE ASA

(QFR)
09:12 2022-11-29
6.200 NOK   -0.16%
09:09aQ Free : strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change
PU
11/24Q-free : Launch of mandatory offer to acquire all shares in Q-Free ASA
AQ
11/24Mandatory offer - offer document approved
AQ
Q Free : strengthens commitment to innovation and technology with ATMS leadership change

11/29/2022 | 09:09am EST
Longtime Q-Free executive and CTO, Dan Skiffington, to lead Q-Free's global Traffic Management division continuing the company's technology transformation plan.

TRONDHEIM, Norway, November 29, 2022 - Q-Free (OSE: QFR), a global leader in mobility solutions for smart city infrastructure, announced a pivotal change to its ATMS leadership team promoting Dan Skiffington, previously Chief Technology Officer of Traffic Management, to Senior Executive Vice President of Traffic Management. Skiffington has spent nearly 20 years in the intelligent transportation industry and brings with him a wealth of industry experience, technical prowess, and business acumen.

"The appointment of Mr. Skiffington underscores Q-Free's commitment to solve increasingly complex mobility challenge through disruptive technology. I believe it is a competitive advantage for us over time to have a technology leader at the helm."

- Q-Free CEO Thale Kuvås Solberg

In his new role, Skiffington will be responsible for the delivering on the Traffic Management division's ambitious growth strategy including further unification of multi-national software and hardware offerings, increased annual recurring revenues, as well as delivering on the company's safety and sustainability efforts.

"I am honored to be trusted with leading Q-Free's traffic management division," Skiffington said. "Our team of innovative, passionate professionals are doing transformational work that impacts the daily lives of millions around the globe by solving practical, everyday transportation problems in a safe, sustainable way."

Skiffington joined Q-Free in 2003 and has since held roles of increasing importance throughout the company's ATMS operations. He has been a member of the company's senior management team for the last 9 years, most recently as CTO where lead the vision to unify the company's ATMS technology offerings into the single Kinetic Mobility platform. He holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Virginia Tech university.

"Dan has made a lasting impression on the board and management team with his vision, intellect and professionalism," Solberg continued. "He has made a tremendous impact at Q-Free to date, and we have no doubt he will continue this momentum in his new leadership role."

Following his promotion, Skiffington appointed ITS technology expert Timothy Bean to succeed him as EVP Technology for Q-Free's traffic management division. Bean has rich background in ITS, with experience on the private and public sector covering ITS hardware, software, and cybersecurity. According to Skiffington, Bean is not a typical technology hire. "Tim doesn't just bring domain experience; he has a good business sense and understands market potential and ROI. His leadership and ideas are prime for helping us achieve our recurring revenue goals."

Bean will join Q-Free and assume the new role on December 1, 2023.

About Q-Free
Q-Free ASA (OSE: QFR) is a global innovator in intelligent transportation systems that improve traffic flow, road safety, and air quality. With an open, collaborative approach to tolling, traffic and active transportation management, Q-Free works with customers and partners on every continent to digitize infrastructure and overcome modern mobility challenges for the greater good of society.

Headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, Q-Free has annual revenues of approximately 1 billion NOK (100 million USD) and employs about 400 transportation innovators, experts, and enthusiasts. To learn more about how Q-Free is changing the movements of life, visit www.q-free.com.

Media Inquiries
Global: +47 90 23 81 07
USA: +(858) 800-2424 ext 701
Email

Q-Free ASA published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 14:08:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
