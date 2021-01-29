Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Q&K International Group Limited    QK

Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

(QK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q&K International : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)

01/29/2021 | 04:04pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NT 20-F

SEC FILE NUMBER: 001-39111

CUSIP NUMBER: 74738J 102

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 12b-25

NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

(Check One)

☐ Form 10-K ☒ Form20-F ☐ Form11-K ☐ Form10-Q

☐ Form 10-D ☐ FormN-CEN ☐ FormN-CSR

For Period Ended: September 30, 2020
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 20-F
☐ Transition Report on Form 11-K
☐ Transition Report on Form 10-Q
For the Transition Period Ended:

Read Instruction (on back page) Before Preparing Form. Please Print or Type.

Nothing in this form shall be construed to imply that the Commission has verified any information contained herein.

If the notification relates to a portion of the filing checked above, identify the Item(s) to which the notification relates:

PART I - REGISTRANT INFORMATION

Q&K International Group Limited

Full Name of Registrant

N/A

Former Name if Applicable

Suite 1607, Building A

No.596 Middle Longhua Road

Xuhui District

Address of Principal Executive Office (Street and Number)

Shanghai, 200032, People's Republic of China

City, State and Zip Code

PART II - RULES 12b-25(b) AND (c)

If the subject report could not be filed without unreasonable effort or expense and the registrant seeks relief pursuant to Rule 12b-25(b), the following should be completed. (Check box if appropriate)

(a)

The reason described in reasonable detail in Part III of this form could not be eliminated without unreasonable effort or expense;

(b)

The subject annual report, semi-annual report, transition report on Form 10-K, Form 20-F,Form 11-K, Form N-CEN or Form N-CSR, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifteenth calendar day following the prescribed due date; or the subject quarterly report or transition report on Form 10-Q or subject distribution report on Form 10-D, or portion thereof, will be filed on or before the fifth calendar day following the prescribed due date; and

(c) The accountant's statement or other exhibit required by Rule 12b-25(c) has been attached if applicable.
SEC 1344 (06-19) Persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

PART III - NARRATIVE

State below in reasonable detail why Forms 10-K,20-F,11-K,10-Q,10-D,N-CEN,N-CSR, or the transition report or portion thereof, could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

(Attach extra Sheets if Needed)

Q&K International Group Limited (the 'Registrant') has experienced a delay in compiling all information necessary for the disclosure and finalizing its financial statements with its independent public accountant in connection with its filing of the Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020. The Registrant needs additional time to complete the Form 20-F and the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

PART IV - OTHER INFORMATION

(1)

Name and telephone number of person to contact in regard to this notification

Chengcai Qu 86-21 6422-8532
(Name) (Area Code) (Telephone Number)
(2)

Have all other periodic reports required under Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 during the preceding 12 months or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such report(s) been filed? If answer is no, identify report(s). ☒ Yes ☐ No

(3)

Is it anticipated that any significant change in results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year will be reflected by the earnings statements to be included in the subject report or portion thereof? ☐Yes ☒No

If so, attach an explanation of the anticipated change, both narratively and quantitatively, and, if appropriate, state the reasons why a reasonable estimate of the results cannot be made.

Forward-Looking Statements

This notification contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'future,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'estimates' and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this notification and Q&K International Group Limited and its subsidiaries' (collectively, the 'Group') operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the Group's ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; the Group's ability to expand into new markets; the Group's ability to manage its growth; the Group's ability to integrate strategic investments, acquisitions and new business initiatives; the Group's ability to control the quality of its operations, including the operation of the rental apartments managed by its own apartment managers or by third-party contractors; the Group's ability to attract and retain tenants and landlords, including tenants and landlords from its acquired lease contracts; the Group's ability to manage its brand and reputation; the Group's goal and strategies; the Group's limited operating history; the Group's ability to achieve or maintain profitability or continue as a going concern in the future; the Group's ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q&K International Group Limited

(Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

has caused this notification to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Date:

January 29, 2021 By: /s/ Chengcai Qu
Name: Chengcai Qu
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Q&K International Group Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 21:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
04:04pQ&K INTERNATIONAL : Late Filing Notice by Foreign Issuer (SEC Filing - NT 20-F)
PU
01/28Q&K Announces Changes to Directors and Senior Management and Shareholders
GL
2020QK ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Q&K International - Stock ..
PR
2020Q&K INTERNATIONAL : Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial..
AQ
2020Q&K Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
2020Q&K INTERNATIONAL : to Report First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results o..
AQ
2020Q&K to Report First Half of Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on September 3..
GL
2020Q&K Announces Issuance of Notes and Warrants and Initial Payment of Acquisiti..
GL
2020Q&K Announces Acquisition and Related Financing
GL
2020Qingke Announces New Chief Operating Officer
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 884 M 293 M 293 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 1 895 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 892 M 138 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 775
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q&K International Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 70,81 CNY
Last Close Price 18,64 CNY
Spread / Highest target 280%
Spread / Average Target 280%
Spread / Lowest Target 280%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guang Jie Jin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cheng Cai Qu Chief Operating Officer & Director
Gang Xie Director & Chief Technology Officer
Zhao Chun Zheng Director
Wing Cheung Law Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED7.43%138
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-3.17%49 825
VONOVIA SE-7.50%37 927
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.27%26 433
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-6.27%17 068
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.06%14 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ