    QK   US74738J1025

Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED

QK
Q&K International : Receives Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq (Form 6-K)

10/01/2021 | 04:43pm EDT
Q&K Receives Minimum Bid Price Notice from Nasdaq

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) ("Q&K" or the "Company") received a notification letter ("Notice") from the staff of the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") dated September 28, 2021, indicating that the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) as the closing bid price of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") was below US$1.00 per ADS for a period of 30 consecutive business days.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until March 28, 2022 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least US$1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. In the event that the Company does not regain compliance by March 28, 2022, subject to the determination by the staff of Nasdaq, it may be eligible for additional time as stated in the Notice. The Company will take reasonable measures to regain compliance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Form 6-K contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this Form 6-K and the Company and its subsidiaries' (collectively, the "Group") operations and business outlook contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the following: the Group's ability to access financing on favorable terms in a timely manner and maintain and expand its cooperation with financial institutions; the Group's ability to continue as a going concern in the future or achieve or maintain profitability; the Group's ability to effectively respond to the challenges and uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and other outbreaks and catastrophes; the Group's ability to manage its growth; the Group's ability to integrate strategic investments, acquisitions and new business initiatives; the Group's ability to control the quality of its operations, including the operation of the rental apartments managed by its own apartment managers or by third-party contractors; the Group's ability to attract and retain tenants and landlords, including tenants and landlords from its acquired lease contracts; the Group's ability to resolve disputes with third parties; the Group's ability to manage its brand and reputation; the Group's goal and strategies; the Group's limited operating history; the Group's ability to compete effectively; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Group's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Group does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Q&K International Group Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 20:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 208 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2020 -1 534 M -238 M -238 M
Net Debt 2020 1 465 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 207 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 83,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cheng Cai Qu Chairman, Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Gang Xie Director & Chief Technology Officer
Chen Chen Independent Director
Lin Zhou Independent Director
Lin Lin Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP LIMITED-75.09%32
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 357
VONOVIA SE-13.15%34 603
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 089
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 540
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.84%14 957