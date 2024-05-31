Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.
Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.
ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com
Attachments:
Invitation to presentation of Q-lineas Interim report Q1-2024 on May 31 2024.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Q-Linea AB published this content on
31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
31 May 2024 06:36:01 UTC.
Q linea AB is a Sweden-based medical technology company. The Company develops and manufactures in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) solutions for infectious diseases. The Company's core product candidate is ASTar, a fully-automated instrument for Antibiotic Susceptibility Testing (AST). It measures bacteria's antimicrobial susceptibility using the disposables developed by the Company. It is able to provide a susceptibility profile within three to six hours directly from a positive blood culture, which enables early administration of antibiotics specifically targeting the disease-causing pathogen. Its main application is the identification of sepsis in hospital patients and the product is aimed primarily at hospital laboratories.