Published: 2024-05-31 08:30:00 CEST
Q-Linea AB
Investor News
Invitation to presentation of Q-linea's Interim report Q1-2024 on May 31, 2024

Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), published the company's Interim report for the period January - March 2024 on Friday 31 May 2024, at 07:30 a.m. (CEST).

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) or webcast for investors, analysts and media on May 31, 2024, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m. (CEST).

Stuart Gander, CEO, and Christer Samuelsson, CFO/IR, to present Q-linea and comment on the Interim report followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, go to the link:
https://ir.financialhearings.com/q-linea-q1-report-2024
Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

If you wish to verbally ask questions via conference call, register via the link:
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048291

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log into the conference. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask questions verbally.

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea
Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com
+1 857 409 7463

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB
Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com
+46 (0) 70-600 15 20

About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.
Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.
ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com

