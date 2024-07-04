Q-linea AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: QLINEA), to publish the company's Interim report for the period January - June 2024 on Thursday 11 July 2024, at 07:30 a.m. (CEST).

Q-linea invites to an audiocast with teleconference (in English) or webcast for investors, analysts and media on July 11, 2024, at 13:00 - 14:00 p.m. (CEST).

Stuart Gander, CEO, and Christer Samuelsson, CFO/IR, to present Q-linea and comment on the Interim report followed by a Q&A-session.

If you wish to participate via the webcast, go to the link:

https://ir.financialhearings.com/q-linea-q2-2024

Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

If you wish to verbally ask questions via conference call, register via the link:

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048292

After registration, you will receive a phone number and a conference ID to log into the conference. Via the telephone conference, there is an opportunity to ask questions verbally.