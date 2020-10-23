Q & M Dental Singapore : 9 Promising Next Generation Dentists To Sign Ten Year Service Agreement

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

9 PROMISING NEXT GENERATION DENTISTS TO SIGN TEN YEAR SERVICE

AGREEMENT

The board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that nine of the Group's promising next generation dentists have agreed to sign ten year service agreement with the Company and enter into an arrangement similar to that entered into between the founding dentists of the Group in respect of the Company's controlling shareholder, Quan Min Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("QMH"), in order to hold their shares in the Company. Based on information provided to the Board, the dentists will, inter alia, incorporate a new investment holding company to hold their shares in the Company. .

The Board notes that uniting the founding dentists of the Group under QMH has been instrumental in the continued growth of the Group and creation of shareholder value since the listing of the Group. The dentists under the new arrangement represent the next generation of dentists of the Group who are willing to commit and contribute to the future success of the Group. The Board considers this as an important milestone in the Group's corporate history.

The Company will be notified once the details of this arrangement are finalised and the Company will make such further announcements as and when necessary.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer

23 October 2020

