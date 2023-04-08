Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Report 2022

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY,

VISION AND PURPOSE

Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M derives its corporate values and purpose from the Confucian teachings of 修身齐家治国平天下.

Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the rest of the world will also be in harmony and peace.

Similarly, Q & M will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division align with the corporate objectives to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, Q & M consciously aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony and well-being for all. To put these values in practice, we strive to ensure that our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); doctors and support staff treat one another with mutual respect and are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we will build the Q & M brand to be synonymous with quality, excellence and value.