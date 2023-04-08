Advanced search
    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04:16 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.3200 SGD   -1.54%
Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Report 2022

04/08/2023 | 08:26am EDT
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Loyalty

Truthfulness

Respect

Righteousness

ANNUAL REPORT

2022

Integrity

CONTENTS

01 Corporate Philosophy, Vision and Mission 02 Corporate Profile 03 Regional Footprint 04 Message to Shareholders 08 Board of Directors 12 Executive Officers 13 Key Figures

14 Operations Review 17 Financial Review 20 Financial Highlights 22 Corporate Social Responsibility 23 Corporate Information 24 Awards & Accolades

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY,

VISION AND PURPOSE

Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M derives its corporate values and purpose from the Confucian teachings of 修身齐家治国平天下.

Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the rest of the world will also be in harmony and peace.

Similarly, Q & M will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division align with the corporate objectives to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, Q & M consciously aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony and well-being for all. To put these values in practice, we strive to ensure that our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); doctors and support staff treat one another with mutual respect and are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we will build the Q & M brand to be synonymous with quality, excellence and value.

修身

• Improving oneself

齐家

• Unity and alignment of the Q & M family

治国

  • Corporate and stakeholders' interests are aligned - the Q & M family complies with the rules and regulations set out by the relevant authorities as well as Q & M's internal protocols

平天下

  • Everyone is well-treated, including patients, doctors, nurses, management and shareholders
  • Peace and harmony

OUR VALUES

Loyalty

Cultivate loyalty among Q & M family, to further enhance our people's engagement and participation level (齐家)

Truthfulness

To have trust among colleagues, work as a team and making sure all information conveyed to patient is true and accurate（治国）

成为区域内牙科医

疗领域的领导者

To be the leading

Dental Healthcare

愿景

Group in the Region

VISION

以可持续的方式提

供牙科服务

To provide dental

公司宗旨

services in a

sustainable manner

CORPORATE

PURPOSE

Respect

To foster a sense of respect among Q & M staff and all stakeholders, ensuring physical and psychological well-being (修身)

Righteousness

To foster strong ties with everyone, always keep the company in mind throughout our day-to-daydecision-making processes (齐家)

Integrity

To have strong sense of ethics and morals in daily operation (修身）

Q & M D E N T A L G R O U P ( S I N G A P O R E ) L I M I T E D | A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

1

CORPORATE

PROFILE

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) ("Q & M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.

Q & M owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 107 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 270 experienced dentists and over 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 42,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.

Outside of Singapore, the Group has 44 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia, as well as a dental clinic in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Q & M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited (SGX:1D4), a dental group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") that operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the north-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and potentially within the ASEAN region.

In 2019, Q & M founded the Q & M College of Dentistry ("College"), which offers postgraduate dental education to support the ongoing education and professional development of dentists. The College offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma program in clinical dentistry.

In 2020, the Group expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the strategic investment into Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). In the past few years, Acumen played an important role in the nation's fight against Covid-19, as one of the few licensed medical laboratories for Covid-19 diagnostics in Singapore. Moving on from Covid-19, the diagnostic laboratory is currently focused on commercializing its panel of PCR-based diagnostic testing for conditions such as sepsis, human papillomavirus (HPV) and colon cancer for the private sector clinics and hospitals in Singapore.

EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group that focuses on developing Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered solutions, has rolled out a cloud-based Integrated Dental Management System ("IDMS'') that facilitates patients and clinic management in an efficient way. A Q & M Patient App integrated with IDMS is also being developed to enhance patients' experience. From October 2022, EM2AI had also deployed its AI Detection module throughout the Group's dental clinics in Singapore and Malaysia. In addition, the AI-Guided Ethical Clinical Decision Support System is currently undergoing trials by selected dentists of the Group.

The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the SGX- ST on 26 November 2009.

For more information on the Group, please visit: www.QandMDental.com.sg

2

Q & M D E N T A L G R O U P ( S I N G A P O R E ) L I M I T E D | A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

REGIONAL

FOOTPRINT

(as at 31 December 2022)

Fabrication

Distribution of

Medical

of Dental

Dental Equipment

Diagnostics

Dental AI

Number of clinics

Prosthesis

and Supplies

Laboratory

Technology

Singapore

China

Singapore 1

Singapore 1

Singapore 1

Singapore 1

Dental: 107

Dental: 1

Malaysia 1

Medical: 5

Dental College: 1

Malaysia

Dental: 44

LIST OF SERVICES (Dental and Medical)

DENTAL

MEDICAL

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry

General Health Services:

Extensive Medical Check-Ups:

• CAD CAM Digital Dentistry

Adult and Children Consultation

Pre-education/Extracurricular activity

Children Dentistry

Chronic Disease Management

Certification

Consultations

Men's Health

Pre-employment Checks

Crowns and Bridges

Skin Care

Minor Procedures:

Dental X-rays

Dentures

Preventive Care:

Ear Syringing

Extractions

Cervical PAP Smear

• Removal of Foreign Material

General Dentistry

Family Planning

Removal of Warts

Geriatric Dentistry

General Health Screening

Suturing

• Gum Disease and Surgery

Pre-Marital Health Screening

• Wound Care and Dressing

Implant Dentistry

Smoking Cessation

Mouth/Night Guards

Weight Loss Management

Covid-19

Oral Surgery

Swabbing

Orthodontics (Braces)

Vaccinations:

Pre-departure testing

Root Canal Treatment

Cervical Cancer

Covid-19 vaccination

Scaling and Polishing

Chicken Pox

Sensitive Teeth

Childhood Vaccinations

Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)

• Hepatitis Profiling and Vaccinations

Teeth Whitening

Influenza

Tooth-Coloured Fillings

• Travel Advice and Vaccinations

Wisdom Tooth Surgery

CHINA

Shenyang

Panjin

Gaizhou

Shanghai

MALAYSIA SINGAPORE

Q & M D E N T A L G R O U P ( S I N G A P O R E ) L I M I T E D | A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 2

3

Financials
Sales 2022 181 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 18,1 M 13,6 M 13,6 M
Net Debt 2022 33,5 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 303 M 227 M 227 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 32,4%
Chart Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,32 SGD
Average target price 0,42 SGD
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sook Hwa Ng Chief Financial Officer
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED1.59%227
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-16.79%99 570
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.12.76%75 022
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY21.94%25 108
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-1.40%20 548
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-8.67%15 985
