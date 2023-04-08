Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Report 2022

01 Corporate Philosophy, Vision and Mission 02 Corporate Profile 03 Regional Footprint 04 Message to Shareholders 08 Board of Directors 12 Executive Officers 13 Key Figures
CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY,
VISION AND PURPOSE
Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M derives its corporate values and purpose from the Confucian teachings of 修身齐家治国平天下.
Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the rest of the world will also be in harmony and peace.
Similarly, Q & M will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division align with the corporate objectives to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, Q & M consciously aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony and well-being for all. To put these values in practice, we strive to ensure that our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); doctors and support staff treat one another with mutual respect and are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we will build the Q & M brand to be synonymous with quality, excellence and value.
修身
• Improving oneself
齐家
• Unity and alignment of the Q & M family
治国
Corporate and stakeholders' interests are aligned - the Q & M family complies with the rules and regulations set out by the relevant authorities as well as Q & M's internal protocols
平天下
Everyone is well-treated, including patients, doctors, nurses, management and shareholders
Peace and harmony
OUR VALUES
忠 Loyalty
Cultivate loyalty among Q & M family, to further enhance our people's engagement and participation level (齐家)
信 Truthfulness
To have trust among colleagues, work as a team and making sure all information conveyed to patient is true and accurate（治国）
成为区域内牙科医
疗领域的领导者
To be the leading
Dental Healthcare
愿景
Group in the Region
VISION
以可持续的方式提
供牙科服务
To provide dental
公司宗旨
services in a
sustainable manner
CORPORATE
PURPOSE
礼 Respect
To foster a sense of respect among Q & M staff and all stakeholders, ensuring physical and psychological well-being (修身)
义 Righteousness
To foster strong ties with everyone, always keep the company in mind throughout our day-to-daydecision-making processes (齐家)
廉 Integrity
To have strong sense of ethics and morals in daily operation (修身）
CORPORATE
PROFILE
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI) ("Q & M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.
Q & M owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 107 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 270 experienced dentists and over 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 42,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.
Outside of Singapore, the Group has 44 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia, as well as a dental clinic in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Q & M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited (SGX:1D4), a dental group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX- ST") that operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the north-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and potentially within the ASEAN region.
In 2019, Q & M founded the Q & M College of Dentistry ("College"), which offers postgraduate dental education to support the ongoing education and professional development of dentists. The College offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma program in clinical dentistry.
In 2020, the Group expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the strategic investment into Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). In the past few years, Acumen played an important role in the nation's fight against Covid-19, as one of the few licensed medical laboratories for Covid-19 diagnostics in Singapore. Moving on from Covid-19, the diagnostic laboratory is currently focused on commercializing its panel of PCR-based diagnostic testing for conditions such as sepsis, human papillomavirus (HPV) and colon cancer for the private sector clinics and hospitals in Singapore.
EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group that focuses on developing Artificial Intelligence ("AI") powered solutions, has rolled out a cloud-based Integrated Dental Management System ("IDMS'') that facilitates patients and clinic management in an efficient way. A Q & M Patient App integrated with IDMS is also being developed to enhance patients' experience. From October 2022, EM2AI had also deployed its AI Detection module throughout the Group's dental clinics in Singapore and Malaysia. In addition, the AI-Guided Ethical Clinical Decision Support System is currently undergoing trials by selected dentists of the Group.
The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the SGX- ST on 26 November 2009.
For more information on the Group, please visit: www.QandMDental.com.sg
REGIONAL
FOOTPRINT
(as at 31 December 2022)
Fabrication
Distribution of
Medical
of Dental
Dental Equipment
Diagnostics
Dental AI
Number of clinics
Prosthesis
and Supplies
Laboratory
Technology
Singapore
China
Singapore 1
Singapore 1
Singapore 1
Singapore 1
Dental: 107
Dental: 1
Malaysia 1
Medical: 5
Dental College: 1
Malaysia
Dental: 44
LIST OF SERVICES (Dental and Medical)
DENTAL
MEDICAL
•
Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry
General Health Services:
Extensive Medical Check-Ups:
• CAD CAM Digital Dentistry
•
Adult and Children Consultation
•
Pre-education/Extracurricular activity
•
Children Dentistry
•
Chronic Disease Management
Certification
•
Consultations
•
Men's Health
•
Pre-employment Checks
•
Crowns and Bridges
•
Skin Care
Minor Procedures:
•
Dental X-rays
•
Dentures
Preventive Care:
•
Ear Syringing
•
Extractions
•
Cervical PAP Smear
• Removal of Foreign Material
•
General Dentistry
•
Family Planning
•
Removal of Warts
•
Geriatric Dentistry
•
General Health Screening
•
Suturing
• Gum Disease and Surgery
•
Pre-Marital Health Screening
• Wound Care and Dressing
•
Implant Dentistry
•
Smoking Cessation
•
Mouth/Night Guards
•
Weight Loss Management
Covid-19
•
Oral Surgery
•
Swabbing
•
Orthodontics (Braces)
Vaccinations:
•
Pre-departure testing
•
Root Canal Treatment
•
Cervical Cancer
•
Covid-19 vaccination
•
Scaling and Polishing
•
Chicken Pox
•
Sensitive Teeth
•
Childhood Vaccinations
•
Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)
• Hepatitis Profiling and Vaccinations
•
Teeth Whitening
•
Influenza
•
Tooth-Coloured Fillings
• Travel Advice and Vaccinations
•
Wisdom Tooth Surgery
CHINA
Shenyang
Panjin
Gaizhou
Shanghai
MALAYSIA SINGAPORE
