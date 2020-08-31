Q & M Dental Singapore : Increase Of Shareholding In Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

INCREASE OF SHAREHOLDING IN AOXIN Q & M DENTAL GROUP LIMITED

The board of directors (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") wishes to announce that the Company has acquired 400,000 shares ("AXQM Shares") in the capital of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited ("AXQM") in the open market, for an aggregate consideration of S$52,355.04 (the "Acquisitions"). AXQM is an associated company of the Group and is listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Following the Acquisitions, the Company's shareholding interest in AXQM has increased from 163,300,338 AXQM Shares representing 42.80% of the total number of issued AXQM Shares, to 163,700,338 AXQM Shares representing 42.90% of the total number of issued AXQM Shares.

The Acquisitions were funded from internal resources of the Group. The Acquisitions are not expected to have any material impact on the earnings per share or the net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2020.

By Order of the Board

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Vitters Sim

Chief Financial Officer 31 August 2020

_________________________________________________________________________________

For more information, please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim

Tel: 6705 9888

Email: vitters@qnm.sg