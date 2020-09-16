Q & M Dental Singapore : & M Subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Launches Clinical Laboratory Testing For Covid-19 By Rt-pcr

PRESS RELEASE
Q & M Subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Launches Clinical Laboratory Testing for Covid-19 by RT-PCR
Acumen's clinical testing laboratory and proprietary SARS CoV-2RT-PCR test, Acu-Corona ® 2.0, poised to boost Singapore's Covid-19 testing capacity
Singapore, 16 September 2020 - Q & M Dental Group ("Q & M"), announced on 15 September 2020 that its 51% subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd ("Acumen") has obtained the Healthcare Institution License issued by the Ministry of Health to offer clinical laboratory testing services for the SARS CoV-2 RNA, joining in Singapore's national efforts in Covid-19 testing, infection control and contact tracing.
Acumen will use its proprietary SARS CoV-2RT-PCR test kit, Acu-Corona® 2.0, which has received Singapore Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) Provisional Authorisation for clinical use in March 2020, to provide testing services. The Acu-Corona® 2.0 test is based on detecting 2 genes of the Covid-19 virus, Rdrp and E, thereby enhancing sensitivity and has no cross-reactivitywith a range of other viruses that also cause respiratory illnesses. The Acu-Corona® 2.0 test has been independently validated through the Proficiency Testing program for SARS CoV-2implemented by College of American Pathologists (CAP).
"Since January 2020, Acumen has worked tirelessly to develop the Acu-Corona® technology, established its manufacturing and are delighted that we have now set up the clinical laboratory testing to add to our national efforts to control Covid-19," said Ms. Amy Zeng, General Manager for Sales of Acumen.
Manufactured in Singapore, the Acu-Corona® series of SARS CoV-2RT-PCR tests are already being used in several other countries including Malaysia and Indonesia. The unique feature of the Acu-Corona® test kits is that the reagents are robotically pre-dispensed and dried in the reaction plates, helping to save time for laboratory technologists performing the tests and improving consistency of results. "As it is pertinent to re-open the economy safely and control the impact of Covid-19 on public health, reliable testing of both patients and targeted groups of asymptomatic persons, with results obtained at reasonable time is essential," said Dr. Ong Siew Hwa, CEO and Chief Scientist of Acumen.
Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a joint venture of Q & M and the shareholders of Acumen Research Laboratories Pte Ltd. was formed in April 2020. "We believe that our offering of Covid-19 RT-PCRtesting services through Acumen comes at the right point in time, as Q & M diversifies its business and identifies new opportunities for growth amid the ongoing Covid-19pandemic," added Dr. Raymond Ang, COO of Q & M.
About Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (QC7.SI)
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") [QC7.SI] is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia. The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore and aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and within ASEAN. Established in 1996, Q & M has built a brand that is synonymous with accessible and quality dental healthcare.
The Group operates 114 dental outlets, 5 medical clinics and 3 dental supplies and equipment distribution companies across Singapore, Malaysia and the PRC. Underpinned by more than 230 experienced dentists and close to 400 supporting staff, the Group has an outreach of more than 600,000 patients in Singapore.
With an extensive network of outlets spanning various locations in Singapore, the Group continues to make private dental healthcare easily accessible as it continues to expand itsoperations through organic growth across the island. Additionally, outside of Singapore, the Group also continues to grow its presence in Malaysia organically.
In addition to providing general and specialised dental and medical care, the Group has also expanded into postgraduate education with the establishment of the Q & M College of Dentistry in 2019. It offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry.
The Group has also made inroads into the development of advanced technology in healthcare with the establishment of EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI", formerly known as Q & M Dental AI Pte. Ltd.) in 2018. Since its inception, EM2AI has been focused on developing AI-engine powered solutions in diagnosis and treatment planning.
The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 26 November 2009.
For further information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg.
