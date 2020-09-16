Q & M Dental Singapore : & M Subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Launches Clinical Laboratory Testing For Covid-19 By Rt-pcr

PRESS RELEASE

Q & M Subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Launches Clinical Laboratory Testing for Covid-19 by RT-PCR

Acumen's clinical testing laboratory and proprietary SARS CoV-2RT-PCR test, Acu-Corona ® 2.0, poised to boost Singapore's Covid-19 testing capacity

Singapore, 16 September 2020 - Q & M Dental Group ("Q & M"), announced on 15 September 2020 that its 51% subsidiary Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd ("Acumen") has obtained the Healthcare Institution License issued by the Ministry of Health to offer clinical laboratory testing services for the SARS CoV-2 RNA, joining in Singapore's national efforts in Covid-19 testing, infection control and contact tracing.

Acumen will use its proprietary SARS CoV-2RT-PCR test kit, Acu-Corona® 2.0, which has received Singapore Health Sciences Authority's (HSA) Provisional Authorisation for clinical use in March 2020, to provide testing services. The Acu-Corona® 2.0 test is based on detecting 2 genes of the Covid-19 virus, Rdrp and E, thereby enhancing sensitivity and has no cross-reactivitywith a range of other viruses that also cause respiratory illnesses. The Acu-Corona® 2.0 test has been independently validated through the Proficiency Testing program for SARS CoV-2implemented by College of American Pathologists (CAP).

"Since January 2020, Acumen has worked tirelessly to develop the Acu-Corona® technology, established its manufacturing and are delighted that we have now set up the clinical laboratory testing to add to our national efforts to control Covid-19," said Ms. Amy Zeng, General Manager for Sales of Acumen.

Manufactured in Singapore, the Acu-Corona® series of SARS CoV-2RT-PCR tests are already being used in several other countries including Malaysia and Indonesia. The unique feature of the Acu-Corona® test kits is that the reagents are robotically pre-dispensed and dried in the reaction plates, helping to save time for laboratory technologists performing the tests and improving consistency of results. "As it is pertinent to re-open the economy safely and control the impact of Covid-19 on public health, reliable testing of both patients and targeted groups of asymptomatic persons, with results obtained at reasonable time is essential," said Dr. Ong Siew Hwa, CEO and Chief Scientist of Acumen.

Acumen Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a joint venture of Q & M and the shareholders of Acumen Research Laboratories Pte Ltd. was formed in April 2020. "We believe that our offering of Covid-19 RT-PCRtesting services through Acumen comes at the right point in time, as Q & M diversifies its business and identifies new opportunities for growth amid the ongoing Covid-19pandemic," added Dr. Raymond Ang, COO of Q & M.