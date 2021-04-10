Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Reports And Related Documents
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited
Strength
Amidst
Adversity
ANNUAL REPORT 2020
STRENGTH AMIDST ADVERSITY
Amidst the unprecedented disruptions and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Q & M Dental Group proved its mettle by weathering the global public health crisis, remaining resilient and adaptive, and even developing a new revenue stream in the new normal.
CONTENTS
Corporate Philosophy, Vision and Mission
01
Corporate Profile
02
Regional Footprint
03
Message to Shareholders
06
Board of Directors
08
Executive Officers
11
FY2020 Key Figures
12
Operations Review
13
Financial Review
15
Corporate Social Responsibility
19
Corporate Information
20
Financial Contents
21
CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY, VISION AND MISSION
Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M subscribes to the Confucian philosophy of 修身齐家治国平天下 from which it derives its corporate values and mission.
Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the world will also be in harmony and peace.
Similarly, Q & M, as a Group, will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement, and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division aligns with the corporate objectives, to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, the Q & M group aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony, and well-being for all. For instance, the way our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, how each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); how doctors and support staff relate to one another with mutual respect are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we build the Q & M brand which is synonymous with quality, excellence, and value.
OUR VALUES
修身 Improving oneself
舍得 Always giving and not expecting anything in return
舍忠 Being loyal to all patients, colleagues, and the Company
舍心 Giving wholeheartedly to patients, colleagues, and the Company
舍礼 Showing mutual respect to all and adhering to the Company's Vision, Mission & Values
舍仪 Being professional and positive
舍廉 Being ethical and doing the right thing
齐家
Unity and alignment of the Q & M family
治国
Corporate and stakeholders' interests are aligned - the Q & M family complies with the rules and regulations set out by the relevant authorities as well as Q & M's internal protocols
OUR MISSION
Ethics
Accessibility
Sustainability
平天下
•
Everyone is well-treated, including patients,
doctors, nurses, management and
shareholders
Excellence
•
Peace and harmony
ANNUAL REPORT 2020 1
CORPORATE PROFILE
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (SGX: QC7.SI) is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.
The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 85 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 230 experienced dentists and more than 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 40,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.
Outside of Singapore, the Group has 37 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia, as well as a dental clinic in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Q & M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited, a dental Group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange, which operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the North-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and within ASEAN.
In 2018, the Group made inroads into the development of advanced technology in healthcare with the establishment of EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI", formerly known as Q & M Dental AI Pte. Ltd.). EM2AI focuses on developing AI-powered solutions in diagnosis and treatment planning.
In 2019, the Group expanded into dental postgraduate education with the establishment of the Q & M College of Dentistry. It offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry.
In 2020, the Group also expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the incorporation of Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). Acumen currently focuses on the manufacture, sale and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, as well as COVID-19 testing.
The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 26 November 2009. For further information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg.
2 Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
REGIONAL FOOTPRINT
(AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020)
NUMBER OF CLINICS
MANUFACTURING OF DENTAL
COVID-19
MATERIALS / DISTRIBUTION OF
TESTING
Singapore
China
DENTAL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES
LABORATORY
Dental: 83
Dental: 1
Medical: 5
Singapore 2
Singapore 1
Dental College: 1
Malaysia
Malaysia 1
Dental: 34
LIST OF SERVICES
DENTAL
MEDICAL
Extensive Medical Check-Ups:
•
Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry
General Health Services:
•
Pre-education/Extracurricular Activity
•
CAD CAM Digital Dentistry
•
Adult and Children Consultation
Certification
•
Children Dentistry
•
Chronic Disease Management
•
Pre-employment Checks
•
Consultations
•
Men's Health
•
Crowns and Bridges
•
Skin Care
Minor Procedures:
•
Dental X-rays
•
Ear Syringing
•
Dentures
Preventive Care:
• Removal of Foreign Material
•
Extractions
•
Cervical PAP Smear
•
Removal of Warts
•
General Dentistry
•
Family Planning
•
Suturing
•
Geriatric Dentistry
•
General Health Screening
• Wound Care and Dressing
•
Gum Disease and Surgery
•
Pre-Marital Health Screening
•
Implant Dentistry
•
Smoking Cessation
COVID-19
•
Mouth Guards
•
Weight Loss Management
•
Swabbing
•
Oral Surgery
•
Pre-departure testing
•
Orthodontics (Braces)
Vaccinations:
•
Laboratory testing
•
Cervical Cancer
• Sale of test kits
•
Root Canal Treatment
•
Chicken Pox
•
Scaling and Polishing
•
Childhood Vaccinations
•
Sensitive Teeth
•
Hepatitis Profiling and Vaccinations
•
Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)
•
Influenza
•
Teeth Whitening
• Travel Advice and Vaccinations
• Tooth-Coloured Fillings
•
Wisdom Tooth Surgery
CHINA
Shenyang
Panjin
Gaizhou
Shanghai
MALAYSIA
SINGAPORE
ANNUAL REPORT 2020 3
