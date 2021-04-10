Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Reports And Related Documents

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY, VISION AND MISSION

Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M subscribes to the Confucian philosophy of 修身齐家治国平天下 from which it derives its corporate values and mission.

Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the world will also be in harmony and peace.

Similarly, Q & M, as a Group, will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement, and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division aligns with the corporate objectives, to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, the Q & M group aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony, and well-being for all. For instance, the way our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, how each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); how doctors and support staff relate to one another with mutual respect are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we build the Q & M brand which is synonymous with quality, excellence, and value.