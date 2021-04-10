Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q & M Dental Singapore : Annual Reports And Related Documents

04/10/2021 | 01:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited

Strength

Amidst

Adversity

ANNUAL REPORT 2020

STRENGTH AMIDST ADVERSITY

Amidst the unprecedented disruptions and uncertainties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Q & M Dental Group proved its mettle by weathering the global public health crisis, remaining resilient and adaptive, and even developing a new revenue stream in the new normal.

CONTENTS

Corporate Philosophy, Vision and Mission

01

Corporate Profile

02

Regional Footprint

03

Message to Shareholders

06

Board of Directors

08

Executive Officers

11

FY2020 Key Figures

12

Operations Review

13

Financial Review

15

Corporate Social Responsibility

19

Corporate Information

20

Financial Contents

21

CORPORATE PHILOSOPHY, VISION AND MISSION

Central to our corporate vision of being the leading private dental healthcare group in the region, Q & M subscribes to the Confucian philosophy of 修身齐家治国平天下 from which it derives its corporate values and mission.

Confucius teaches that the role of the individual - the sincerity of one's heart, desires, and motivation for knowledge, forms the basis of achieving enduring peace in the world. Once the individual embodies sincerity in all aspects of his life, to cultivate goodness and reject evil, he will then be able to align his family and home with these values. When the home is in order, the country and the world will also be in harmony and peace.

Similarly, Q & M, as a Group, will continue to thrive as long as each individual within the Group strives for knowledge, continual improvement, and excellence, allowing one to achieve order in every aspect of their work and lives. Through teamwork, each business unit and division aligns with the corporate objectives, to form a united Q & M family. Likewise, the Q & M group aligns its corporate and stakeholders' interests, to achieve greater peace, harmony, and well-being for all. For instance, the way our dental professionals practice in an ethical manner, how each protocol or treatment plan benefits our patients (修身); how doctors and support staff relate to one another with mutual respect are all governed by this philosophy (齐家). Only then, can we work together as a team (治国) to serve our patients (平天下). Together, we build the Q & M brand which is synonymous with quality, excellence, and value.

OUR VALUES

修身 Improving oneself

  1. 舍得 Always giving and not expecting anything in return
  2. 舍忠 Being loyal to all patients, colleagues, and the Company
  3. 舍心 Giving wholeheartedly to patients, colleagues, and the Company
  4. 舍礼 Showing mutual respect to all and adhering to the Company's Vision, Mission & Values
  5. 舍仪 Being professional and positive
  6. 舍廉 Being ethical and doing the right thing

齐家

Unity and alignment of the Q & M family

治国

Corporate and stakeholders' interests are aligned - the Q & M family complies with the rules and regulations set out by the relevant authorities as well as Q & M's internal protocols

OUR MISSION

Ethics

Accessibility

Sustainability

平天下

Everyone is well-treated, including patients,

doctors, nurses, management and

shareholders

Excellence

Peace and harmony

ANNUAL REPORT 2020 1

CORPORATE PROFILE

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") (SGX: QC7.SI) is a leading private dental healthcare group in Asia.

The Group owns the largest network of private dental outlets in Singapore, operating 85 dental outlets across the country. Underpinned by about 230 experienced dentists and more than 350 supporting staff, the Group sees an average of 40,000 patient visits a month in Singapore. The Group also operates 5 medical clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company.

Outside of Singapore, the Group has 37 dental clinics and a dental supplies and equipment distribution company in Malaysia, as well as a dental clinic in the People's Republic of China ("PRC"). Q & M is also the substantial shareholder of Aoxin Q & M Dental Group Limited, a dental Group listed on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange, which operates dental clinics and hospitals primarily in the North-eastern region of the PRC. The Group aims to expand its operations geographically and vertically through the value chain in Malaysia, the PRC and within ASEAN.

In 2018, the Group made inroads into the development of advanced technology in healthcare with the establishment of EM2AI Pte. Ltd. ("EM2AI", formerly known as Q & M Dental AI Pte. Ltd.). EM2AI focuses on developing AI-powered solutions in diagnosis and treatment planning.

In 2019, the Group expanded into dental postgraduate education with the establishment of the Q & M College of Dentistry. It offers Singapore's first private postgraduate diploma programme in clinical dentistry.

In 2020, the Group also expanded into the medical laboratories and research industry with the incorporation of Acumen Diagnostics Pte. Ltd. ("Acumen"). Acumen currently focuses on the manufacture, sale and distribution of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, as well as COVID-19 testing.

The Group was listed on the Mainboard of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") on 26 November 2009. For further information on the Group, please visit www.QandMDental.com.sg.

2 Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

REGIONAL FOOTPRINT

(AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020)

NUMBER OF CLINICS

MANUFACTURING OF DENTAL

COVID-19

MATERIALS / DISTRIBUTION OF

TESTING

Singapore

China

DENTAL EQUIPMENT AND SUPPLIES

LABORATORY

Dental: 83

Dental: 1

Medical: 5

Singapore 2

Singapore 1

Dental College: 1

Malaysia

Malaysia 1

Dental: 34

LIST OF SERVICES

DENTAL

MEDICAL

Extensive Medical Check-Ups:

Aesthetic/Cosmetic Dentistry

General Health Services:

Pre-education/Extracurricular Activity

CAD CAM Digital Dentistry

Adult and Children Consultation

Certification

Children Dentistry

Chronic Disease Management

Pre-employment Checks

Consultations

Men's Health

Crowns and Bridges

Skin Care

Minor Procedures:

Dental X-rays

Ear Syringing

Dentures

Preventive Care:

• Removal of Foreign Material

Extractions

Cervical PAP Smear

Removal of Warts

General Dentistry

Family Planning

Suturing

Geriatric Dentistry

General Health Screening

• Wound Care and Dressing

Gum Disease and Surgery

Pre-Marital Health Screening

Implant Dentistry

Smoking Cessation

COVID-19

Mouth Guards

Weight Loss Management

Swabbing

Oral Surgery

Pre-departure testing

Orthodontics (Braces)

Vaccinations:

Laboratory testing

Cervical Cancer

• Sale of test kits

Root Canal Treatment

Chicken Pox

Scaling and Polishing

Childhood Vaccinations

Sensitive Teeth

Hepatitis Profiling and Vaccinations

Teeth Grinding (Bruxism)

Influenza

Teeth Whitening

• Travel Advice and Vaccinations

• Tooth-Coloured Fillings

Wisdom Tooth Surgery

CHINA

Shenyang

Panjin

Gaizhou

Shanghai

MALAYSIA

SINGAPORE

ANNUAL REPORT 2020 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 10 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2021 05:18:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
01:19aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
03/29Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director - Dr Cho..
PU
03/29Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Disclosure Of Interest Of Director - Dr Chong Kai Chua..
PU
02/28Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : & M Dental Group Logs Higher Profit, Revenue in 2020
MT
01/25Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Director And Chie..
PU
01/25Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Substantial Share..
PU
01/17Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : & M Dental Group's Unit Repurchases Shares for $19 Mil..
MT
2020Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Holding Announcement
PU
2020Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : 9 Promising Next Generation Dentists To Sign Ten Year ..
PU
2020Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Issuance Of Notice Of Arbitration Against Dr. Lee Chin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 123 M - -
Net income 2020 17,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,3x
Yield 2020 2,03%
Capitalization 496 M 370 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,04x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 17,3%
Chart Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 0,76 SGD
Last Close Price 0,63 SGD
Spread / Highest target 46,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED34.04%370
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.45%96 777
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.06%63 358
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS23.81%24 607
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-3.07%22 999
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-6.98%21 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ