    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
Q & M Dental Singapore : Disclosure Of Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder - Quan Min Holdings Pte. Ltd.

06/03/2021 | 07:49am EDT
DISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S)::DISCLOSURE OF CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER - QUAN MIN HOLDINGS PTE. LTD.

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

Securities

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (S) LIMITED - SG2E73981531 - QC7

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)

Date &Time of Broadcast

03- Jun-2021 19:40:51

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Disclosure of Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder - Quan Min Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Announcement Reference

SG210603OTHRC3UZ

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Vitters Sim

Designation

Chief Financial Officer

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Please refer to attachment.

Additional Details

Person(s) giving notice

Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)

Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer

03/06/2021

Attachments

QnM_20210603_Form3_QuanMin.pdf

if you are unable to view the above file, please click the link below.

_QnM_20210603_Form3_QuanMin.pdf

Total size =149K MB

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 217 M 164 M 164 M
Net income 2021 35,9 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net Debt 2021 4,62 M 3,49 M 3,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 4,63%
Capitalization 555 M 420 M 419 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 135
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 0,84 SGD
Last Close Price 0,71 SGD
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chin Siau Ng Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Yu Xiong Sim Chief Financial Officer
Narayanan Sreenivasan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ee Peng Ang Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Weng Sui Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED50.00%420
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION25.90%113 212
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.28.07%69 646
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.1.42%26 493
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS29.46%25 730
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-3.58%23 525