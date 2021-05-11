Log in
    QC7   SG2E73981531

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(QC7)
  Report
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 05/07
0.62 SGD   0.00%
Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution
PU
Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Annual General Meeting
PU
Q & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Annual Reports And Related Documents
PU
Q & M Dental Singapore : Mandatory Cash Dividend/ Distribution

05/11/2021 | 06:14am EDT
Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration Number 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

NOTICE OF BOOKS CLOSURE AND DIVIDEND PAYMENT DATE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Share Transfer Books and Register of Members of the Company will be closed on 24 May 2021 on which day no share transfer will be effected.

Duly completed and stamped transfers received by the Company's Share Registrar, Tricor Barbinder Share Registration Services (a division of Tricor Singapore Pte. Ltd.), 80 Robinson Road, #11-02 Singapore 068898, up to 5.00 p.m. on 21 May 2021 will be registered to determine members' entitlements to the interim dividend. Members (being depositors) whose securities account with The Central Depository (Pte) Limited are credited with ordinary shares in the capital of the Company as at

5.00 p.m. on 21 May 2021 will be entitled to the payment of the interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on 2 June 2021.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dr Ng Chin Siau

Group Chief Executive Officer

11 May 2021

For more information please contact:

Chief Financial Officer

Vitters Sim Tel: 6705 9888 Email: Vitters@qnm.com.sg.

Disclaimer

Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
