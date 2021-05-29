Q & M Dental Singapore : Proposed Investment For The Establishment Of A Surgical Mask Manufacturing Company - Termination

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED (Company Registration Number 200800507R) (Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
PROPOSED INVESTMENT FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF
A SURGICAL MASK MANUFACTURING COMPANY - TERMINATION
-
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited ("Q & M" or the "Company") refers to the announcement made by the Company on 11 March 2020 (the "Previous Announcement") regarding entry into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (the "MOU") with Hubei Aishubao Living Supplies Co., Ltd. ("Aishubao") and Guangzhou Pharmasen Co., Ltd. ("Pharmasen") in respect of the proposed establishment of a surgical mask manufacturing company as a joint venture company (the "Proposed Investment").
Unless otherwise defined herein, all capitalised terms and references used herein shall bear the same meaning ascribed to them in the Previous Announcement.
-
Pursuant to the terms of the MOU, the MOU will terminate if definitive agreements in respect of the Proposed Investment was not entered into within one year of the date of the MOU. As at the date of this announcement, parties have failed to successfully negotiate and finalise the terms of the definitive agreements. Consequently, the MOU is now terminated, and no party has any further obligation or liability against each other in respect of the MOU.
29 May 2021
