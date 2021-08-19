REPL::Bonus Issue/ Capitalisation Issue::Mandatory

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED

(Company Registration No. 200800507R)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CORRIGENDUM TO THE PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 13 AUGUST 2021

The board of directors (the "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") refers to the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2021 (the "Bonus Issue Announcement") in relation to the proposed bonus issue (the "Proposed Bonus Issue") of 157,461,725 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Bonus Shares"), on the basis of one (1) Bonus Share to be credited as fully paid for every five (5) existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") held by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), fractional entitlements to be disregarded.

Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Bonus Issue Announcement.

The Board wishes to clarify that the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (including treasury shares) was incorrectly stated to be 787,308,627 Shares. As at the date of the announcement, the Company has 17,579,173 treasury shares.

Accordingly, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (including treasury shares) should be 804,887,800Shares, and the number of Bonus Shares proposed to be issued should be 160,977,560Bonus Shares, based on the bonus issue ratio of one (1) Bonus Share for every five (5) existing Shares.

Consequently, the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders of the following amendments to the Bonus Issue Announcement (corrections underlinedfor easy reference)