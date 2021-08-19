REPL::Bonus Issue/ Capitalisation Issue::Mandatory

Q & M DENTAL GROUP (SINGAPORE) LIMITED
(Company Registration No. 200800507R)
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
CORRIGENDUM TO THE PROPOSED BONUS ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT DATED 13 AUGUST 2021
The board of directors (the "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") refers to the Company's announcement dated 13 August 2021 (the "Bonus Issue Announcement") in relation to the proposed bonus issue (the "Proposed Bonus Issue") of 157,461,725 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Bonus Shares"), on the basis of one (1) Bonus Share to be credited as fully paid for every five (5) existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") held by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), fractional entitlements to be disregarded.
Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as ascribed to them in the Bonus Issue Announcement.
The Board wishes to clarify that the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (including treasury shares) was incorrectly stated to be 787,308,627 Shares. As at the date of the announcement, the Company has 17,579,173 treasury shares.
Accordingly, the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (including treasury shares) should be 804,887,800Shares, and the number of Bonus Shares proposed to be issued should be 160,977,560Bonus Shares, based on the bonus issue ratio of one (1) Bonus Share for every five (5) existing Shares.
Consequently, the Company wishes to inform the Shareholders of the following amendments to the Bonus Issue Announcement (corrections underlinedfor easy reference)
-
Section 1 of the Bonus Issue Announcement (page 1)
"The board of directors (the "Directors") of Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company is proposing a bonus issue (the "Proposed Bonus Issue") of 160,977,560new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Bonus Shares"), on the basis of one (1) Bonus Share to be credited as fully paid for every five (5) existing ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") held by shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"), fractional entitlements to be disregarded, as at the record date ("Record Date") to be determined by the Directors for the purpose of determining the entitlement of shareholders."
-
Section 2.1, paragraph 1 of the Bonus Issue Announcement (page 1)
"Based on the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company comprising 804,887,800Shares (including treasury shares) as at the date of this announcement, 160,977,560Bonus Shares will be issued pursuant to the Proposed Bonus Issue (assuming there is no change in the number of issued Shares from the date of this announcement up to the Record Date). The actual number of Bonus Shares to be issued by the Company will depend on the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Record Date."
-
Section 2.1, paragraph 4 of the Bonus Issue Announcement (page 1)
"The Bonus Shares represent approximately 20.45% of the existing issued and paid-up share capital (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company as at the date of this announcement and approximately 16.98% of the enlarged share capital (excluding treasury shares and subsidiary holdings) of the Company following the completion of the Proposed Bonus Issue, assuming there are no changes to the total issued share capital of the Company as at the Record Date."
-
Section 2.2, paragraph 2 of the Bonus Issue Announcement (page 2)
"As at the date of this announcement, the Company has not issued any new Shares pursuant to the General Mandate and accordingly, the proposed issue of 160,977,560Bonus Shares pursuant to the Proposed Bonus Issue will fall within the maximum number authorised under the General Mandate."
Save as disclosed above, all other information contained in the Bonus Issue Announcement remains unchanged.
By Order of the Board
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited
Vitters Sim
Chief Financial Officer
16 August 2021
Disclaimer
Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Limited published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2021 21:33:04 UTC.