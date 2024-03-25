The fourth annual venture funding competition will award $100,000 to a Central Texas-based underrepresented entrepreneur

Austin FC and Q2 Holdings Inc. announced today the launch of the 2024 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition, presented by Q2. The fourth annual business initiative invites Austin entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups to apply and compete for $100,000 in “Dream Starter” funds to accelerate their entrepreneurial venture. The online application is now open to eligible entities and will close on Monday, April 15. The venture that is selected will be announced on Friday, May 24.

“Providing lifechanging opportunities to help local entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups is an important initiative that we are proud to support,” said Austin FC President Andy Loughnane. “The 2024 edition of the Dream Starter competition represents the fourth consecutive year we will be partnering with Q2 to help foster the growth of Austin’s entrepreneurial community and we know this competition has the ability to positively impact very deserving people who may have otherwise been overlooked.”

“We are excited to partner with Austin FC once again in support of underrepresented local entrepreneurs through the annual Dream Starter Competition,” said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. “At Q2, our mission is to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening their financial institutions and we look forward to watching this year’s winning venture expand their business vision and impact here in Central Texas.”

From the initial applicant group, five (5) finalists will be notified on Wednesday, May 8, of their selection to participate in a Pitch Contest on Thursday, May 23, at Q2 Stadium. Each finalist’s presentation will be evaluated by a diverse group of representatives from Austin FC, Q2 Holdings Inc., and other executives from the Austin entrepreneurial community. The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner will be honored with a check presentation during halftime at the Austin FC vs. Portland Timbers match on Wednesday, May 29.

The Austin FC Dream Starter Competition combines Q2’s mission with Austin FC’s inclusivity through equity community pillar. The aim is to connect underrepresented entrepreneurs with the resources needed to build profitable, high-growth companies. The “Dream Starter” funds will aid a Central Texas entrepreneur in overcoming financial barriers to achieve success. Click here for a complete list of terms and conditions and to apply for the 2024 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition.

Previous Winners

SocialNote

In 2023, SocialNote Co-founder Vanessa Newton, was selected as the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner. SocialNote is a one-of-a-kind web application designed for school-based social workers to manage interactions with students and families. Documentation of interactions with students and families is critical but often the last task to be completed because there are so many other needs to tend to. SocialNote aims to provide a platform that removes the stress, dread and burnout of case management so the job feels sustainable, and the professional field of school-based mental health retains high-quality providers.

CDL Changing Lanes Driving School

In 2022, Delbert Crawford, Founder and Owner of CDL Changing Lanes Driving School, was selected as the Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner. Changing Lanes CDL Driving School teaches individuals from diverse backgrounds how to safely drive a commercial vehicle. The school's training programs help its students, many of whom are unemployed, gain the skills necessary for jobs driving commercial vehicles, changing the trajectory of their lives.

At Ease Rentals Corporation

In 2021, Anthony Gantt, CEO of At Ease Rentals Corporation, was selected as the inaugural Austin FC Dream Starter Competition winner. At Ease Rentals Corporation is a short-term rental platform helping military and federal employees and their families find government approved, temporary housing with less time and frustration.

About Austin FC

Austin FC joined Major League Soccer (MLS) as the League’s 27th club in January 2019. Austin FC officially began competing in MLS in April 2021 and played its first match at home on June 19, 2021, in the new, 100% privately financed, state-of-the-art Q2 Stadium in Austin. In its second year, Austin FC finished the regular season 2nd in the Western Conference, while also making a run to the Western Conference Finals during the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Austin FC also operates Austin FC II, a professional-level development team which competes in MLS NEXT Pro and which won the league title during its inaugural season in 2023. In addition, Austin FC operates Austin FC Academy which is the fully funded developmental academy representing the highest level of competition for elite youth soccer players in Central Texas, while serving as the exclusive developmental pathway to MLS for the region’s most talented young players. Combined, Austin FC II and Austin FC Academy teams complete the pro player pathway between elite youth soccer (MLS NEXT) all the way to MLS, and allow for players to develop, improve, and move up to Austin FC or Austin FC II.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

