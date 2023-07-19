The third annual report highlights Q2’s efforts to transform the banking industry and enable equitable access to banking through fulfilling its mission to build strong and diverse communities

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today released its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report highlights how the company addresses the top ESG priorities that matter to its employees, customers, communities, partners and other stakeholders.

For the past 19 years, Q2 has pursued its mission to build strong and diverse communities by strengthening the financial institutions that serve them. With this mission in mind, Q2 set out to empower banks and credit unions to deliver customized services to their commercial customers by introducing Q2 Catalyst, a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help commercial bankers win more small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers, onboard them faster, serve them better, and grow stronger, more profitable client relationships. Through investments in customer-inspired innovation and acquiring leading technologies, Q2 has continually expanded its solutions to include commercial banking, regulatory and compliance, digital lending, Banking as a Service (Helix by Q2), digital account opening and switching, data-driven sales enablement, spending insights, and portfolio management solutions.

“We believe that local banks and credit unions serve their communities in unmatched and invaluable ways,” said Matt Flake, CEO, Q2. “We are encouraged by the progress we’ve made in 2022 in moving the needle for our environmental, social and governance initiatives. We are excited about our continued commitment to innovation, diversity and sustainability as we continue to transform the banking ecosystem.”

Among the priority areas addressed in this report are the following:

Small and medium-sized business (SMBs) are vital to the health and growth of our communities, yet they are often underserved. In 2022, Q2 announced the launch of Q2 Catalyst, its comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help commercial bankers win more deals, onboard clients faster, serve customers better, and grow stronger, more profitable commercial client relationships.

In 2022, Q2 was recognized for the 12th year in a row as one of Austin American-Statesman’s Greater Austin Top Workplaces. On a national level, Q2 was recognized by Energage for the second time as a winner of the 2023 Top Workplaces USA Awards, as well as by Built In’s 2023 Best Places to Work Awards, as a U.S. 100 Best Large Places to Work.

Q2’s commitment to responsible environmental stewardship is demonstrated through its increasing disclosures around Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Through the measurement and management of its environmental footprint, Q2 continues to deliver products and solutions in an energy-efficient manner.

In an effort to increase its community investment, Q2 introduced the Q2 Philanthropy Fund, an initiative led in partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2. In 2022, the inaugural Q2 Philanthropy Fund cycle awarded $120,000 in funding to 12 recipients, including organizations that work to build strong and diverse communities in Nebraska, North Carolina, India and Texas.

