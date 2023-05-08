Advanced search
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
2023-05-08
22.48 USD   +0.58%
Q2 Announces 2023 Excellence Award Recipients

05/08/2023
Annual award recognizes eight financial institutions for their commitment to leading the industry in digital innovation, community impact and the customer experience

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the 2023 Q2 Excellence Award recipients. The annual award program recognizes banks, credit unions and financial services organizations that have demonstrated best-in-class, differentiating qualities, ranking them among the industry’s best.

The leading financial institutions selected this year have achieved exceptional outcomes and introduced innovative solutions for their organizations, customers, members and communities. The eight banks and credit unions recognized will be honored at CONNECT 23, Q2’s annual conference, which will take place May 15-18 in Austin, Texas.

“We are proud to recognize our banks and credit unions for delivering the best financial experience to their account holders by spearheading innovation while strengthening the communities they serve,” said Carlos Carvajal, chief marketing officer, Q2. “We congratulate this year’s winners for leading the industry through their commitment to excellence.”

The 2023 Q2 Excellence Award recipients include the following financial institutions:

  • C&N: Innovation
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Innovation honors financial institutions committed to putting new ideas into practice to improve the account holder experience. C&N, based in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, is dedicated to its mission to create value through lifelong relationships with its neighbors in Pennsylvania and New York and offers a variety of financial solutions, including checking accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, business loans, wealth management and more.
  • Community Choice Credit Union: Creativity
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Creativity honors financial institutions using data to creatively deliver highly customized and engaging marketing campaigns that nurture account-holder relationships and deliver exceptional results. Michigan-based Community Choice Credit Union has 24 member centers throughout the entire state of Michigan and is committed to educating its members about personal finance and helping them create an action plan to live their desired life.
  • Founders Federal Credit Union: Community
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Community recognizes financial institutions that positively impact their communities. Founders Federal Credit Union, based in Lancaster, South Carolina, strives to provide its members with better rates on savings and loans, friendly and personalized service, and a commitment to supporting its communities through financial education, scholarships, and other giving.
  • Fourth Capital Bank: Collaboration
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Collaboration recognizes financial institutions that have integrated with Q2 and other partners to develop and execute creative solutions that benefit the end user and their bottom line. Nashville-based Fourth Capital offers clients a range of custom products and services for individuals and businesses. Combining digital tools with human touch, the team at Fourth Capital shares one common characteristic: the desire to serve their clients better than anyone else.
  • First Citizens Bank: Growth
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Growth recognizes financial institutions that are leveraging Q2 technology to deliver the best financial experience to account holders in order to increase adoption and engagement. First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations.
  • Chesapeake Bank: Agility
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Agility recognizes financial institutions that work intelligently and nimbly, leveraging smart solutions to support and serve their account holders. Chesapeake Bank is a community bank based in Kilmarnock, Virginia, offering custom banking solutions with dedicated divisions for merchant payment processing and alternative business financing.
  • Banner Bank: Bank of the Year
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Bank of the Year recognizes the bank that has demonstrated exemplary digital innovation and an unmatched commitment to the customer experience. Banner Bank, a Washington-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington, is a dynamic full-service financial institution operating safely and profitably within a framework of shared integrity.
  • Amplify Credit Union: Credit Union of the Year
    • The Q2 Excellence Award for Credit Union of the Year recognizes the credit union that has achieved outstanding success in driving innovation for its members. Austin-based Amplify Credit Union provides fee-free banking and award-winning lending throughout Texas to 60,000 members, including home loans, checking & savings accounts, commercial lending, and more.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.


© Business Wire 2023
