Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Q2 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:46:41 2023-01-19 am EST
30.73 USD   -1.43%
2022Helix Named Best Overall Embedded Platform by Tearsheet
BU
2022Q2 Named “Best in Class” in 2022 Javelin Small Business Digital Banking Vendor Scorecard
BU
2022Q2 : To Host CONNECT 23 in Austin in May 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Announces 2023 State of Commercial Banking Market Report

01/19/2023 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New report finds strategic investments in key technology areas will be critical in enabling financial institutions to serve business client needs in 2023

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, will release its 2023 State of Commercial Banking Market Analysis Report on Thursday, Jan. 26, following The State of Commercial Banking webinar at 2 p.m. CST. The report, based on insights mined from Q2’s proprietary databases, is an annual review of the major trends in the commercial banking industry from the previous 12 months, as well as a look at the challenges and opportunities ahead in the coming year. The annual webinar provides an overview of report findings and offers exclusive insight into commercial banking market trends and predictions.

“Evolutions in the banking industry in 2022 drove key changes in how financial institutions approach the market, including how they think about customer-facing and internal-facing technology,” said Gita Thollesson, manager, strategic advisory services for Q2. “Amidst macro environment uncertainty, data predicts that banks will begin to think about their digital investment more strategically, shifting their focus to utilizing technology to drive efficiency in back-end processes, smarter workflows, and more employee engagement.”

Findings for this report are based on Q2 PrecisionLender’s proprietary database of 2022 commercial lending deal flow, along with economic data from several public sources, including the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Federal Reserve, in addition to industry research. Q2 PrecisionLender data reflects commercial relationships from more than 150 geographically diverse banks and credit unions in the United States, ranging in size from small community banks to top 10 U.S. institutions. The report also reveals market trends in payment fraud activity based on Q2 Centrix Exact/TMS data from nearly 300 financial institutions across the U.S.

The findings from the report reveal five key takeaways:

  • Economic outlook for 2023 is uncertain: Although some economic indicators point to a recession, the resilient job market signals it will look different from recessions in the past.
  • Banks are bracing for downturns: Commercial banks are stepping up loan loss provisions despite consistently strong credit quality.
  • Renewed focus on deposits: Loan demand outpaces deposit growth, leading to a rise in deposit betas and intensifying competition.
  • Digital reaches deep into financial institutions: Fintech partnerships and a focus on small business experiences top the list.
  • Innovation in payments presents an opportunity: Digital advancements such as real-time payments, integrated payables, and API integration to key systems like ERP will help financial institutions of all sizes compete.

“The findings of this year’s report reinforce the notion that the commercial banking market is at a pivotal point in its evolution,” said Thollesson. “However, bankers are accustomed to dealing with these cyclical changes and have an opportunity to position themselves as trusted advisors for their clients to help them thrive while the market navigates unchartered waters.”

Click here to learn more and register for the 2023 State of Commercial Banking webinar. All registrants will receive a copy of the report following the webinar.

To learn more about how Q2 delivers simple, smart, end-to-end banking and lending solutions for commercial financial institutions, visit: https://www.q2.com/commercial.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
2022Helix Named Best Overall Embedded Platform by Tearsheet
BU
2022Q2 Named “Best in Class” in 2022 Javelin Small Business Digital Banking Ven..
BU
2022Q2 : To Host CONNECT 23 in Austin in May 2023
PU
2022Q2 To Host CONNECT 23 in Austin in May 2023
BU
2022Austin FC and Q2 Announce 2022 “Q-mmunity Gives” Grant Recipients; $150,000..
BU
2022Q2 Chief Data Scientist and Protopia AI CEO to Speak about Unlocking Quality Real Data ..
BU
2022Q2 Helps Johnson Financial Group Modernize Its Digital Banking Experience
BU
2022Johnson Financial Group Leverages Q2’s Digital Banking Platform and the Second Qua..
CI
2022Q2 Announces Winners of the 2022 Purposeful Banker Awards
BU
2022Q2 Announces Inaugural Recipients of Q2 Philanthropy Fund
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 569 M - -
Net income 2022 -98,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 275 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -18,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 793 M 1 793 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,16x
Nbr of Employees 2 026
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 31,17 $
Average target price 36,73 $
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.16.00%1 793
ORACLE CORPORATION6.08%233 792
SAP SE13.08%137 348
SERVICENOW INC.7.72%83 912
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.8.55%36 205
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.0.47%18 041