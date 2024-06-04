Seven financial institutions recognized for their commitment to digital innovation, community impact and transforming the customer experience

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced the 2024 Q2 Excellence Award recipients. The annual award program recognizes banks, credit unions and financial services organizations that have demonstrated best-in-class, differentiating qualities, ranking them among the industry’s best. The winners will be honored at CONNECT24, Q2’s annual conference, which will be held on June 4-6 in Austin, Texas.

The banks and credit unions selected as this year’s Q2 Excellence Award winners have achieved exceptional outcomes and introduced innovative solutions for their organizations, customers, members and communities.

“Financial institutions are the cornerstone of our communities, shaping the way their customers and members live their financial lives,” said Kirk Coleman, president at Q2. “We are honored to recognize this year’s Q2 Excellence Award winners for the outstanding work they’ve done to innovate and strengthen the communities they serve.”

The 2024 Q2 Excellence Award winners include the following financial institutions:

VeraBank : Bank of the Year

The Bank of the Year award recognizes VeraBank for demonstrating exemplary digital innovation and an unmatched commitment to the customer experience. VeraBank, a community bank headquartered in Henderson, Texas, has transformed their consumer and commercial customer experience and achieved exceptional business outcomes. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Credit Union of the Year recognizes United Federal Credit Union for achieving outstanding success in driving innovation for its members. United Federal Credit Union is headquartered in St. Joseph, Michigan and is committed to fostering a strong digital presence to serve members across their national footprint. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Collaboration goes to UCCU for the success they achieved in integrating with Q2 and other partners to develop and execute creative solutions to grow and benefit their member experience significantly. UCCU has a clear mission of people over profits and providing easy-to-use digital banking solutions. To better serve their members, UCCU integrated various systems into the Q2 platform to create a seamless, integrated digital experience. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Community is awarded to Elements Financial which has gone above and beyond to positively impact their community through innovative programs and financial contributions. In addition, Elements Financial, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is dedicated to supporting and partnering with its members to ensure they have the tools for financial success. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Growth recognizes Dacotah Bank for leveraging Q2 technology to deliver the best financial experience to account holders to increase adoption and engagement. Dacotah Bank, headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota, has made growth a strategic priority for the past 70 years. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Innovation recognizes Stanford Federal Credit Union for putting new ideas into practice to improve the account holder experience. Stanford Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, places innovation and member convenience as their top priority. Learn more here .





The Q2 Excellence Award for Transformation recognizes First Hawaiian Bank for embarking on significant digital transformation initiatives. First Hawaiian Bank, headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, is dedicated to investing in technology to enhance customer experience through the services and features they provide. Learn more here .

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

