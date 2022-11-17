Advanced search
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
26.27 USD   -3.74%
04:01pQ2 Announces Inaugural Recipients of Q2 Philanthropy Fund
BU
11/09North American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -3-
DJ
11/08Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Q2 Holdings to $28 From $50, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Q2 Announces Inaugural Recipients of Q2 Philanthropy Fund

11/17/2022 | 04:01pm EST
Twelve non-profits across the globe to receive award grants to further their mission and goals

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced the inaugural grant recipients of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The new initiative is led in partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2.

In the spirit of Q2 Spark, Q2’s corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists, a committee of Q2 employees was built to review nominations and select the grant recipients objectively. The 12 non-profits will each receive (1) $10,000 grant to further their goals and initiatives across the globe, enabling the organizations to have an even bigger impact on the communities they serve.

“We are thrilled to announce the inaugural grant recipients of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund,” said Kim Rutledge, executive vice president of People at Q2. “These deserving organizations are making a tangible impact within their respective communities, and we are proud to help provide the resources needed to extend the reach of their missions. Our partnership with Austin Community Foundation makes it easier for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2, and it's exciting to see the fruits of that effort come together.”

The inaugural grant recipients of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund include the following non-profits:

BIG LOVE CANCER CARE (Austin, TX)

CEDARS Home for Children (Lincoln, NE)

Cheyanna's Champions 4 Children (CC4C) (Austin, TX)

Girlstart (Austin, TX)

Junior Achievement of Lincoln, Inc. (Lincoln, NE)

Keep Austin Beautiful, Inc. (Austin, TX)

Mobile Loaves & Fishes (Austin, TX)

Multicultural Refugee Coalition (Austin, TX)

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (Austin, TX)

SAFE Alliance (Austin, TX)

The Akshaya Patra Foundation (Bangalore, India)

Triangle Land Conservancy (Cary, NC)

“We’re proud to partner with Q2 on the development and facilitation of a transparent, equitable grantmaking process for the inaugural grant cycle of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund,” said Mike Nellis, CEO, Austin Community Foundation. “Congratulations to the grants review team and the first cohort of nonprofits selected to receive grant funding for their work to build strong and diverse communities.”

In 2021, Q2 launched Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. Q2 employees embraced Spark, and in 2021 alone, employee giving increased by 116%, and included more than $900 thousand in donations to philanthropic organizations and over 4,000 volunteer hours served in local communities. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund is a part of Q2 Spark.

To learn more about the Q2 Philanthropy Fund, please visit: https://www.q2.com/q2-philanthopy-fund

ABOUT AUSTIN COMMUNITY FUND

For 45 years, Austin Community Foundation has brought together philanthropists, dollars and ideas to make Austin a better place for everyone. The Austin Community Foundation brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support local causes and address the needs in their communities.

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2022
