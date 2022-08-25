Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Q2 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
41.90 USD   +2.52%
09:12aQ2 Announces New Philanthropy Fund to Build Strong and Diverse Communities Worldwide
BU
08/24Q2 Innovation Studio Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubator
BU
08/23Helix Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Embedded Finance Solution
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Announces New Philanthropy Fund to Build Strong and Diverse Communities Worldwide

08/25/2022 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Partnership with Austin Community Foundation will help Q2 increase its corporate social responsibility and community investment impact

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to increase the impact and reach in building strong and diverse communities through its new Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund gives non-profits the ability to apply for grants from Q2.

The Q2 Philanthropy Fund will make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2. Q2’s partnership with ACF will create a more streamlined process and experience for non-profits applying for grants. Non-profits have until September 23, 2022 to apply for a grant from Q2.

“Q2 has a long history of providing grants to philanthropic organizations in our communities around the world,” said Kim Rutledge, EVP of People at Q2. “With the new Q2 Philanthropy Fund, we are expanding our reach and our ability to provide more non-profits the support they need, furthering our mission to build strong and diverse communities. In partnering with the Austin Community Foundation, we’re ensuring a transparent and equitable grantmaking process.”

ACF is a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in a specific region and beyond. ACF will help support Q2’s process of managing grant requests to continue to ensure greater access to grant funding through a transparent, rigorous, and equitable process. They will also serve as a connector across a robust network of philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and fellow philanthropists, allowing Q2’s efforts to benefit more people and communities.

“We’re excited to work with Q2 on their philanthropic efforts to build strong and diverse communities in the U.S. and abroad. Through our partnership, the Q2 Philanthropy Fund will expand the company’s corporate culture of giving back and developing meaningful connections to charitable organizations making a positive impact,” said Cybil Guess, Vice President of Donor Relations at Austin Community Foundation.

In 2021, Q2 launched Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. In 2021 alone, Q2 Spark increased employee giving by 116%, donated more than $900k to philanthropic organizations, and served over 4,000 hours in local communities. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund is part of Q2 Spark.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The deadline to apply is September 23, 2022. In order to be considered eligible, an organization must: have tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) or 170(b)(1)(a)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code and units of government or have a 501(c)(3) Fiscal Sponsor. For those non-profits outside of the U.S., ACF partners with a third-party organization to validate the charitable status of the guarantee.

To apply for a grant, please visit: https://www.q2.com/q2-philanthopy-fund

ABOUT AUSTIN COMMUNITY FUND

For 45 years, Austin Community Foundation has brought together philanthropists, dollars and ideas to make Austin a better place for everyone. The Austin Community Foundation brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support local causes and address the needs in their communities.

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
09:12aQ2 Announces New Philanthropy Fund to Build Strong and Diverse Communities Worldwide
BU
08/24Q2 Innovation Studio Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Fintech Accelerator/Incubat..
BU
08/23Helix Named Finovate Award Finalist for Best Embedded Finance Solution
BU
08/17Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience..
BU
08/17Q2 : Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experien..
PU
08/11Rocket Mortgage's Digital Home Loan Application Added to Q2 Holdings' Online Banking Pl..
MT
08/11Q2 Holdings and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Proces..
BU
08/11Q2 Holdings and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Proces..
CI
08/11Q2 : and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Process to Banks..
PU
08/08Morgan Stanley Lowers Q2 Holdings Price Target to $50 From $55, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 579 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 401 M 2 401 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,58x
EV / Sales 2023 3,83x
Nbr of Employees 2 026
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 41,90 $
Average target price 67,58 $
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-47.26%2 401
ORACLE CORPORATION-12.66%202 987
SAP SE-29.35%102 925
SERVICENOW INC.-29.52%92 242
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-12.12%33 682
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-10.53%21 494