Q2 Announces New Philanthropy Fund to Build Strong and Diverse Communities Worldwide

Partnership with Austin Community Foundation will help Q2 increase its corporate social responsibility and community investment impact

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced its partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to increase the impact and reach in building strong and diverse communities through its new Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund gives non-profits the ability to apply for grants from Q2.

The Q2 Philanthropy Fund will make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2. Q2’s partnership with ACF will create a more streamlined process and experience for non-profits applying for grants. Non-profits have until September 23, 2022 to apply for a grant from Q2.

“Q2 has a long history of providing grants to philanthropic organizations in our communities around the world,” said Kim Rutledge, EVP of People at Q2. “With the new Q2 Philanthropy Fund, we are expanding our reach and our ability to provide more non-profits the support they need, furthering our mission to build strong and diverse communities. In partnering with the Austin Community Foundation, we’re ensuring a transparent and equitable grantmaking process.”

ACF is a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in a specific region and beyond. ACF will help support Q2’s process of managing grant requests to continue to ensure greater access to grant funding through a transparent, rigorous, and equitable process. They will also serve as a connector across a robust network of philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and fellow philanthropists, allowing Q2’s efforts to benefit more people and communities.

“We’re excited to work with Q2 on their philanthropic efforts to build strong and diverse communities in the U.S. and abroad. Through our partnership, the Q2 Philanthropy Fund will expand the company’s corporate culture of giving back and developing meaningful connections to charitable organizations making a positive impact,” said Cybil Guess, Vice President of Donor Relations at Austin Community Foundation.

In 2021, Q2 launched Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. In 2021 alone, Q2 Spark increased employee giving by 116%, donated more than $900k to philanthropic organizations, and served over 4,000 hours in local communities. The Q2 Philanthropy Fund is part of Q2 Spark.

Non-profits are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The deadline to apply is September 23, 2022. In order to be considered eligible, an organization must: have tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) or 170(b)(1)(a)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code and units of government or have a 501(c)(3) Fiscal Sponsor. For those non-profits outside of the U.S., ACF partners with a third-party organization to validate the charitable status of the guarantee.

To apply for a grant, please visit: https://www.q2.com/q2-philanthopy-fund

ABOUT AUSTIN COMMUNITY FUND

For 45 years, Austin Community Foundation has brought together philanthropists, dollars and ideas to make Austin a better place for everyone. The Austin Community Foundation brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support local causes and address the needs in their communities.

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

