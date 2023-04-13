Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Q2 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:41:10 2023-04-13 am EDT
23.61 USD   +2.68%
10:02aQ2 Announces Premium Treasury Pricing Solution to Help Financial Institutions Grow Deposits, Increase Fee Income and Expand Client Relationships
BU
03/30Transcript : Q2 Holdings, Inc. - Special Call
CI
03/28Austin FC and Q2 Announce the 2023 Austin FC Dream Starter Competition
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Announces Premium Treasury Pricing Solution to Help Financial Institutions Grow Deposits, Increase Fee Income and Expand Client Relationships

04/13/2023 | 10:02am EDT
The unified treasury pricing and relationship profitability solution designed for treasury officers delivers a seamless experience across business units

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing, a unified relationship pricing and profitability module of Q2 PrecisionLender to help financial institutions win the entire banking relationship with their clients. The solution replaces conventional pro forma tools to deliver a comprehensive approach to relationship pricing and deal structuring for relationship managers and treasury officers within Q2 PrecisionLender.

“In today’s market, financial institutions of all sizes need to generate more fee income in order to reduce their reliance on net interest income, but historically, banks and credit unions have struggled with the collaboration between business units needed to optimize the deal structures for commercial customers,” said Dallas Wells, SVP of Product Management, Q2. “Q2’s Premium Treasury Pricing solution helps drive deposits and fee income by bringing treasury and deposit teams into the conversation when it matters most – in the beginning.”

With a lack of guidance around pricing methodology and a minimal understanding of cross-sell potential within customer relationships, many financial institutions undervalue treasury services and, in turn, fail to maximize revenue opportunities with customers. Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing helps position financial institutions to win the entire commercial banking relationship by introducing a collaborative approach to deal structuring that ultimately drives primacy, profitability and efficiency.

“Q2 PrecisionLender continues to help us on our journey to make more informed decisions with our customers,” said Andy Max, Senior Director of Data Enablement for FNBO. “Including Treasury Services in their pricing offering paired with a robust Treasury roadmap is something our teams are very excited about.”

Q2 PrecisionLender, including Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing, is a part of Q2 Catalyst, a suite of best-in-class commercial banking solutions, and supports Q2’s strategic approach to innovation. The solution will empower deal team members with the technology needed to win and grow client relationships.

Learn more about Q2 PrecisionLender and Q2 Premium Treasury Pricing.

Q2 Catalyst Website: https://www.q2.com/commercial

Nacha 2023 Smarter Faster Payments Annual Conference: Visit us at Booth #437, Las Vegas, NV, April 16 – 19. Learn more about the event here.

Q2 Sessions at Nacha:

  • “On Track, On Time, and Onboard: Improve Your Business Onboarding With Digital” – Sunday, April 16 from 3:10 – 4:00 p.m. PDT
  • Demo Presentation: Modernizing B2B Payments with the Instant Payment Rails – Monday, April 17 from 9:20 – 9:50 a.m. PDT
  • “An Unbeatable Pair: FIs and Fintechs Play a Winning Hand with Consumers” – Monday, April 17 from 4:40 – 5:30 p.m. PDT
  • “Big Opportunities in Micro and Small Business Banking” – Monday, April 17 from 2:50 – 3:40 p.m. PDT

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder–from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 635 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -16,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 327 M 1 327 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 246
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,99 $
Average target price 33,08 $
Spread / Average Target 43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-14.44%1 327
ORACLE CORPORATION14.96%253 511
SAP SE20.99%149 439
SERVICENOW, INC.21.42%95 700
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.63%41 180
HUBSPOT, INC.41.41%20 432
