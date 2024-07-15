Third annual Q2 Philanthropy Fund to award $150,000 in grants to nonprofits across the globe

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, today announced its third annual Q2 Philanthropy Fund grant application cycle, which will award $150,000 in grants to nonprofits across the globe to further its mission of building strong and diverse communities. The initiative is led in partnership with Austin Community Foundation (ACF), a grantmaking public charity, to make it easier and more accessible for non-profit organizations to apply for grants from Q2.

The Q2 Philanthropy Fund, which is a part of Q2 Spark, Q2’s corporate social responsibility program, was established to further Q2’s mission to help build strong and diverse communities. To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Q2 has increased the award amount from $120,000 to $150,000 to help support and further the missions of nonprofits across the world. To remain objective and ensure Q2 employees play a role, the selection committee is made up of Q2 employees who review and evaluate the recipients, determining the winners.

“We are excited to kick off the third grant cycle of the Q2 Philanthropy Fund and to expand the award amount in 2024 to help serve more nonprofits,” said Q2’s Chief People Officer, Kim Rutledge. “Most philanthropic organizations rely on grants to support their mission. It is an honor to help support these great organizations and the good work they do through the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. With a partner like ACF, we will ensure a transparent and equitable grantmaking process.”

ACF is a grantmaking public charity dedicated to improving the lives of people in a specific region and beyond. ACF helps support Q2’s process of managing grant requests to continue to ensure greater access to grant funding through a transparent, rigorous, and equitable process. They also serve as a connector across a robust network of philanthropic organizations, community leaders, and fellow philanthropists, allowing Q2’s efforts to benefit more people and communities.

Non-profit organizations are encouraged to apply for a grant through the Q2 Philanthropy Fund. The deadline to apply is August 2, 2024. In order to be considered eligible, an organization must: have tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) or 170(b)(1)(a)(vi) of the Internal Revenue Code and units of government or have a 501(c)(3) Fiscal Sponsor. Nonprofit organizations that operate in the following geographic areas are welcome to apply: if located in the U.S., the organization must work in the cities where Q2 has an office: Austin, TX; Cary, NC, Charlotte, NC; Des Moines, IA; Lincoln, NE; and Minneapolis, MN. For those nonprofits outside of the U.S., they must work in a location where Q2 has an established legal entity and employee presence in London, UK; Sydney, Australia; Toronto, Canada; Bangalore, India; Monterrey, Mexico City, or Guadalajara, Mexico.

To learn more about grant application requirements and apply for a grant, please visit: https://www.q2.com/q2-philanthopy-fund

In 2021, Q2 launched Q2 Spark, its corporate social responsibility program dedicated to igniting a community of philanthropists within Q2 and serving local communities. In 2023 alone, Q2 employees volunteered more than 10,000 hours for 220 philanthropic organizations; combined with employee giving, Q2 contributed more than $1 million to philanthropic organizations worldwide, including 29 causes and organizations focused on underserved communities. To celebrate Q2’s 20th birthday, Q2 employees have committed to volunteering 20,000 hours throughout 2024.

ABOUT AUSTIN COMMUNITY FUND

For 45 years, Austin Community Foundation has brought together philanthropists, dollars and ideas to make Austin a better place for everyone. The Austin Community Foundation brings together the financial resources of individuals, families, and businesses to support local causes and address the needs in their communities.

ABOUT Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institution and fintech customers to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240715880894/en/