Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Q2 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
47.29 USD   +0.30%
04:24aQ2 : Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience for Embedded Finance
PU
08/11Rocket Mortgage's Digital Home Loan Application Added to Q2 Holdings' Online Banking Platform
MT
08/11Q2 Holdings and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Process to Banks and Credit Unions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 : Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experience for Embedded Finance

08/17/2022 | 04:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Partnership with Ubiquity Enables Helix Clients to Outsource Personalized Customer Service via Managed Services

AUSTIN, TX. (August 17, 2022) - Helix by Q2 (NYSE: QTWO), a cloud-native core purpose-built for embedded finance, has announced today a partnership with Ubiquity, the leading business process outsourcer (BPO) for fintechs and specialized support services and one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. With the Ubiquity partnership, Helix now offers managed services to help customers deliver enhanced user experiences within the Helix admin, through a proprietary two-way administrative console and streamlined transaction dispute management system. As a result, fintech companies and consumer brands can now create brand-specific customer service experiences without having to staff and maintain a managed services team internally.

Helix serves over 12 million users nationwide and processes over $20 billion in transactions annually. Helix offers the building blocks of banking - accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, administrative tools and monetization solutions - all in one place, making it easier for innovative companies to embed personalized financial experiences within their applications.

"To make finance human, it is critical to provide embedded banking that is personalized and tailored for each individual," said Ahon Sarkar, general manager of Helix. "We are thrilled to partner with Ubiquity to empower fintech and leading consumer brands to deliver exceptional outsourced customer service experiences. This partnership brings a personalized approach to customer service leveraging Helix's existing administrative console and dispute platform."

"Ubiquity and Helix are of a single mind when it comes to supporting innovative financial services with both advanced technologies and the human touch," said Sagar Rajgopal, COO and co-founder at Ubiquity. "The Helix platform is exceptional at leveraging data analytics at every level, from frontline fraud detection to front-office administration. We are excited to combine our primary areas of expertise to deliver exceptional customer experiences."

For more information about Ubiquity, visit ubiquity.com. For more information about Helix by Q2, visit helix.q2.com.

###

About Helix by Q2

Helix gives innovative fintech and brands the building blocks of banking - accounts, cards, payments, data and controls, admin tools, and monetization solutions - to make it easy to embed personalized financial experiences that easily integrate and scale. For more information on Helix, visit helix.q2.com.

About Ubiquity

Recognized as the #1 CX provider for disruptors and innovators across financial services, healthcare, and e-commerce, Ubiquity was founded on the belief that our clients and their customers deserve better. Headquartered in New York City with delivery locations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, Ubiquity provides multilingual, end-to-end solutions for customer experience management, back-office operations, and business transformation and is proudly certified as a Great Place to Work®. Visit us atubiquity.com and connect on LinkedInor Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT:

For Q2:

Cole Lanier

Cole.lanier@q2.com

205-616-6142

For Ubiquity:

Matthew Agronin

matthew.agronin@ubiquity.com

Disclaimer

Q2 Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 08:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
04:24aQ2 : Helix Announces Partnership with Ubiquity to Deliver an Exceptional Customer Experien..
PU
08/11Rocket Mortgage's Digital Home Loan Application Added to Q2 Holdings' Online Banking Pl..
MT
08/11Q2 Holdings and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Proces..
BU
08/11Q2 Holdings and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Proces..
CI
08/11Q2 : and Rocket Mortgage Announce Partnership Providing Digital Home Loan Process to Banks..
PU
08/08Morgan Stanley Lowers Q2 Holdings Price Target to $50 From $55, Maintains Equalweight R..
MT
08/05Needham Adjusts Q2 Holdings' Price Target to $62 from $68, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
08/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on Q2 Holdings to $65 From $75, Keeps Outperform Rat..
MT
08/05Baird Cuts Price Target on Q2 Holdings to $61 From $77, Reiterates Outperform Rating
MT
08/04Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 579 M - -
Net income 2022 -91,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 710 M 2 710 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 2 026
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 47,29 $
Average target price 67,58 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-40.47%2 710
ORACLE CORPORATION-8.82%210 822
SAP SE-25.88%111 142
SERVICENOW INC.-23.47%101 628
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-6.71%35 970
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-4.38%23 083