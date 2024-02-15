Digital banking adoption surges with more than 80 percent of FAIRWINDS Credit Union’s business members enrolled upon implementing Q2’s digital banking platform

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, announced today that Q2 customer FAIRWINDS Credit Union (“FAIRWINDS”) has successfully increased its business member enrollment by more than 80 percent and grew its ACH transactions by more than 200 percent as a result of implementing Q2’s digital banking platform and its powerful suite of digital tools, including Centrix Exact/TMS™ Positive Pay and the Q2 Marketplace.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, FAIRWINDS is a $4.5 billion credit union with over 200,000 members. It serves a quickly growing roster of 17,000 businesses. By providing a seamless, modern digital banking experience, FAIRWINDS boosted its member satisfaction and adoption, enrolling more than 13,000 business members.

“One of our core service standards is that we make it easy for our members to do business. Q2 lets us do that,” said FAIRWINDS AVP of Treasury Services Myriam Towsley.

FAIRWINDS upgraded its digital banking system in 2018 by partnering with Q2. Since then, FAIRWINDS has gained a competitive advantage in serving business members in the region, driving increased revenue and garnering positive feedback from its members.

“Q2 is pleased to see FAIRWINDS thriving and serving members with businesses of all sizes,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “The digital transformation enables FAIRWINDS’ business members to transact at any time, process payroll, collect payments and run their businesses more easily. We look forward to supporting FAIRWINDS as its regional footprint continues to grow.”

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for financial services, serving banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, data-driven digital engagement solutions for consumers, small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up to date.

About FAIRWINDS Credit Union

FAIRWINDS Credit Union, led by President and CEO Larry Tobin, is headquartered in Orlando, FL, and has been serving members around the world for 75 years. At FAIRWINDS, we want our members to achieve financial freedom. To do this we encourage our members to save more, eliminate debt, build wealth, and live generously, supporting them every step along the way. FAIRWINDS guides members to pursue and achieve their personal and business goals by offering products and services that promote healthy spending and saving habits.

