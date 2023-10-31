Hoosier Hills Credit Union expands its reach in rural and under-served communities by providing a modern digital banking experience.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced Hoosier Hills Credit Union (HHCU) has doubled the institution’s commercial and small business deposits and nearly tripled its business account holders with Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform and Q2 Catalyst, a suite of commercial banking solutions.

Established in 1969, HHCU is an $880 million credit union based in Bedford, Indiana. The credit union serves rural and under-banked communities that have been largely left behind by traditional banks. Q2’s digital banking platform provides the functionality and simplicity for Hoosier Hills Credit Union members to quickly process payroll, handle remote deposits, and offer payment and ACH capabilities. With Q2, HHCU can help its members eliminate unnecessary visits to branches, saving time and expense.

“Allowing our commercial and small business members to transact at the time and place of their choosing has been quite a beneficial and convenient experience for them, and it further embeds Hoosier Hills as a forward-leaning financial institution,” said Russ Wilkie, executive vice president and chief experience officer, Hoosier Hills Credit Union. “Since going live, we have increased our commercial membership nearly three times and more than doubled our small business and commercial deposits.”

Since partnering with Q2, HHCU has been able to better serve the needs of its business and commercial members, adding government agencies, schools, farmers, timber harvesters, mining, and limestone companies, as well as its 34,000 consumer members.

“We’re strong believers in providing credit unions with the adaptive, tailored digital solutions critical to helping businesses thrive and grow,” said Dallas Wells, senior vice president of Product Management, Q2. “We are committed to the success of Hoosier Hills Credit Union as it strengthens the livelihoods of its members in under-served communities and look forward to continuing a strong partnership well into the future.”

Q2’s best-in-class digital banking platform is a part of Q2 Catalyst, Q2’s end-to-end suite of solutions designed to help commercial bankers win more deals, onboard clients faster, serve customers better, and grow deeper, more profitable commercial relationships. For more information about Q2’s best-in-class commercial banking suite, go to https://www.q2.com/commercial/digital-banking.

Click here to read the Hoosier Hills Credit Union and Q2 case study.

Click here to watch the Hoosier Hills Credit Union and Q2 testimonial video.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance companies, and fintechs in the U.S. and internationally. Q2’s comprehensive solution set allows its customers to better onboard, grow and serve their consumer, small business, and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and X to stay up-to-date.

About Hoosier Hills Credit Union

To learn more about Hoosier Hills Credit Union, visit hoosierhills.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031107364/en/