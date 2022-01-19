Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Q2 Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q2 Helps UK-Based Knoma Offer Zero-interest, No-fee Student Loans in Minutes

01/19/2022 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Q2 helps Knoma streamline its student loan process, reducing funding decision timing from three to six months down to minutes

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced UK-based Knoma, which provides zero-interest, no-fee student loans, has partnered with Q2 Lending to reduce the average student wait time for loan decisions from several months to less than two minutes. By harnessing Q2 Lending, which securely automates end-to-end loan management from application to repayment, Knoma has created a fast, cost-effective system to transform the student lending industry.

Knoma – which provides student loans to working adults taking continuing education classes in technology-related fields – can now safely and accurately automate student loan decisioning for more than 90% of its applications without needing a secondary review. Knoma CEO and Founder Brett Shanley said, “It would cost me millions if I spent all my time trying to build this kind of system from scratch—and it would take years to do it. Q2 did all that for me at a fraction of the cost, whilst enabling the business to have live MVP within 6 months.”

“We’ve flipped the student financing model on its head by having our educational partners pay the interest on the loan, instead of charging the student. This allows us to offer fair, transparent funding to our students while guaranteeing there are no hidden fees, and in return, our educational partners receive incremental uplift in their enrollment.”

Q2 Lending – which incorporates Q2 Originate, Q2 Portal and Q2 Loan servicing – serves as Knoma’s backbone and provides students with a clean, modern interface from loan application to payoff. Knoma’s main system, powered by Q2, enables quick, accurate and flexible workflows that configure and adapt to Knoma’s internal criteria for loan suitability and approval, underwriting, compliance, risk assessment and identity verification. It automates loan deposits to universities and educational partners, securely linking payments to the students who received funding, and showing the transaction history to both students and educational partners.

The fully automated platform is able to push and pull data through multiple APIs, reducing the administrative burden and time typically associated with loan processing. Only 10% of loan applications require a secondary review, reducing Knoma’s business costs and creating a flexible, scalable system that can easily be expanded.

Q2’s single-source backend seamlessly integrates with Salesforce and draws upon other best-in-class fintechs to gather and evaluate multiple data points to render reliable loan decisions. Student identity verification is done through Onfido, credit history and banking data flows through True Layer and Credit Kudos. Conga, available as an optional API on Q2’s platform, automatically populates the student loan contract, gathers the student’s signature and helps manage repayment schedules.

“We are excited to work with Knoma to help simplify and transform the loan process experience so students can continue their education,” said Ian Nelson, managing director EMEA, Q2. “By leveraging Q2’s innovation, Knoma has a reliable, flexible ecosystem that is scalable on a worldwide basis. We are proud to be part of this important work.”

To learn more about Knoma and Q2 Lending:

  • BLOG: Q2 Lending Enables Knoma to Cut Student Loan Evaluations from Months to Minutes
  • VIDEO: FINTECH Circle: “Responsible Fintech” featuring Q2 and Knoma.

About Knoma

UK-based Knoma, which provides zero-interest, no-fee student loans, helps students start their lifelong learning journey today, spread the cost over interest-free instalments and gain access to the Knowledge Market. To learn more, please visit Knoma.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices worldwide and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
01:01pQ2 Helps UK-Based Knoma Offer Zero-interest, No-fee Student Loans in Minutes
BU
01/13Q2 Holdings Shares Drop Thursday After Piper Sandler Downgrade, Trading Volume Falls
MT
01/13Piper Sandler Downgrades Q2 Holdings to Neutral from Overweight, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Q2 Holdings to $80 From $96, Maintains Equalwei..
MT
2021Q2 HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day; Q2 is Equipped to Lead and Capitalize o..
BU
2021Austin FC and Q2 Announce Inaugural Q-mmunity Gives Program Grant Recipients
BU
2021ZSuite Technologies Announces Integration with Q2’s Digital Banking Platform
CI
2021INSIDER SELL : Q2 Holdings
MT
2021Q2 Appoints New Chief Banking Officer
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 500 M - -
Net income 2021 -114 M - -
Net Debt 2021 155 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 548 M 3 548 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,40x
EV / Sales 2022 6,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 62,44 $
Average target price 106,43 $
Spread / Average Target 70,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-21.40%3 548
ORACLE CORPORATION-1.90%228 457
SAP SE-3.15%161 679
SERVICENOW, INC.-19.53%103 943
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-10.22%35 616
DOCUSIGN, INC.-16.41%25 192