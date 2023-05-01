Advanced search
    QTWO   US74736L1098

Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.

(QTWO)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
24.19 USD   -1.75%
04:33pQ2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Second Quarter 2023
BU
08:55aQ2 Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
Q2 Holdings, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Conferences During Second Quarter 2023

05/01/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO), a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions, will attend the following conferences during the second quarter of 2023.

  • J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, May 22, 2023
  • RBC Financial Technology Conference, June 13, 2023
  • Morgan Stanley Financials & Payments Conference, June 14, 2023

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a leading provider of digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. Q2 enables its financial institutions and fintech companies to provide comprehensive, secure, data-driven digital client engagement solutions – from consumers to small businesses and corporate clients. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter to stay up-to-date.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 635 M - -
Net income 2023 -87,8 M - -
Net Debt 2023 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -17,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 433 M 1 433 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,61x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 246
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,62 $
Average target price 32,42 $
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew P. Flake President
David J. Mehok Chief Financial Officer
Robert Hank Seale President & Chief Executive Officer
Adam D. Blue Chief Technology Officer
Tony Hall Senior Vice President-Engineering & Product
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
Q2 HOLDINGS, INC.-8.37%1 433
ORACLE CORPORATION15.88%255 725
SAP SE27.46%158 252
SERVICENOW, INC.18.32%93 602
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.44%41 439
HUBSPOT, INC.45.59%20 872
